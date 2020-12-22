Main Avenue Apartment residents receive visit from Santa

SYLACAUGA -- Santa recently visited the residents of Main Avenue Apartments in Sylacauga.
Main Avenue is a housing apartment complex for seniors age 62 and over. The complex has 24 apartments.
Staff prepared brunch for the residents and delivered it to them because the community room is off limits right now due to COVID. Santa came later with a gift from the staff that included a little cooler bag with goodies such as cookies, toilet paper, lotion, laundry detergent and a $10 gift card from Walmart.
The isolation has been hard on residents. The complex staff usually schedules activities during the month that are educational and/or health related and also include a monthly potluck, signings, bingo, etc. All that is on hold right now due to COVID, but staff members try to do what they can to lift spirits, especially during this time with keeping safe with COVID restrictions.
Rose Bowen is the complex manager. John Williams works maintenance, and the service coordinator is Barbara Powell.