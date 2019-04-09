SYLACAUGA – The Magic of Marble Festival attracts some regional and even international sculptors to the city each year.
This year has been no exception as more than 30 sculptors have been participating, picking their piece of Sylacauga marble and creating art from the pure-white resource.
The public gets an opportunity to see those sculptors take that piece of stone and turn it into a unique sculpture that will last a lifetime.
Not only can you see the artisans at work, but if you want a piece of marble they have put their hearts and souls into, just visit the marble room at B.B. Comer Memorial Library.
Here, many of the sculptors have brought sculptures they created not just here, but after they left Sylacauga.
Dr. Ted Spears, chairman of the Marble Festival Committee, said when inviting sculptors for the 11th annual event, he made a request of them. He asked them to bring some of the sculptors to display for sale in the marble room.
Many more did than in previous year. There is a room full of beautiful sculptures, not only from Sylacauga marble, but wood, deer antlers, onyx and more. There are small marble crosses for necklaces, along with jewelry from onyx and deer antlers.
Some of the pieces weigh in excess of several hundred pounds.
Local sculptor Craigger Browne has sold several pieces, including an exquisite canna lily sculpted from Sylacauga marble. He has many other examples of his work, including a several-hundred-pound sculpture he calls the “Birth of Medusa.”
Browne has made a name for himself both locally and statewide. He did the “Once Upon a Time” sculpture on the lawn in front of the library. Mr. and Mrs. Curtis O. Liles III commissioned the sculpture collection in memory of Mayor and Mrs. Curtis Liles Jr.
He also sculpted “Sylacauga Merging” on the lawn of Sylacauga City Hall. The sculpture is “a quarry worker carving himself out of marble – representing the city’s rediscovery of stone.”
Last year, he completed a sculpture grouping with Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan for the Lions Club of Alabama. The sculpture was placed at Ivy Green in Tuscumbia.
Charles Cummings, artist and sculptor from south Alabama, has several sculptures and necklaces for sale at the library. He has a double carving or sculpture that features different men on each side. One side features an Indian, while the other side is a frontiersman. You would never know there were two different sculptures in the one piece unless you turned it.
Jon Hall, one of the volunteers who can be found in the marble room almost each day, can tell you just about anything you need to know about the sculptures and sculptors displaying their craft.
He has been volunteering for nine years with the committee, specifically for this room.
Hall said there is no competition between the sculptors.
“They just love helping each other,” he said. “When they’re here, it is like a community. So many are connected in one way or another, whether it’s teacher and student, or a friend who invited another artist along to the festival for the first time.”
Another sculptor who has been to the festival year end and out is Frank Murphy. Murphy’s sculptor of “Mary, did you know?” is simply stunning.
The carvings are so detailed. His sculpture, just like the other two mentioned, is from Sylacauga marble.
“Mary, did you know?” has a sculpture on the front and back.
One side is called “The Annunciation,” which announces the birth of Jesus, while the second is “The Crucifixion.” The Crucifixion is not Jesus. On Mary’s face you can see a tear falling with a crucifixion to her side.
A bystander quietly mentioned of this sculpture, “This would be perfect for a church.”
On how successful the sales have been this year, one of the volunteers said at least two couples, one from Ohio and the other from Wisconsin, had purchased several sculptures for thousands of dollars.
“I think this is probably the most successful sale of work we’ve had during the festival, plus there has been so much more for the public to view and choose from,” the volunteer said.
The Magic of Marble Festival is a bicentennial event celebrating Alabama’ 200th birthday. The festival continues through Saturday.