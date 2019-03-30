SYLACAUGA – From a cultural exchange between the Marble City here and the Marble City in Pietrasanta, Italy, a nugget of an idea has blossomed into “magic” for the marble industry.
The 11th annual Magic of Marble Festival kicks of Tuesday and continues until April 13 for Alabama’s Marble City.
The pure white marble lies beneath the city, some mile and a half wide, 32 miles long and 400 feet deep.
Dr. Edward Gantt discovered marble in 1820, and Gantt’s Quarry was born. By the time Gantt’s Quarry was bought in 1906, marble from Sylacauga was being shipped to different parts of the state to be used in the structural and steel industries.
As uses for calcium carbonate, made from crushed marble, kept growing, the industry kept expanding, and by the 1940s, it was used in industries from paints to agriculture.
Dr. Ted Spears is chairman of the Magic of Marble Festival. He has spearheaded the event and eagerly looks forward to it each year.
He is anticipating it even more in 2019 because the festival has been chosen as a bicentennial event for Alabama’s 200th birthday celebration.
The festival sponsors include the municipality’s three marble quarries – Imerys, Omya Inc. and Sylacauga Marble -- along with the Alabama State Council on the Arts, Alabama Tourism Department, the Sylacauga Arts Council and many others.
As of Saturday, 37 sculptors had signed up to participate by sculpting a piece of Sylacauga marble, Spears said.
The sculptors will chose their piece of marble Tuesday from a truckload that is being delivered from Sylacauga Marble.
The nearly two-week festival will include tours of the three quarries, which are already booked up, marble product displays at the library, a Spirit of Italy Party, Mayor Jim Heigl’s fish fry for sculptors and their spouses, and a reception for the sculptors and sponsors.
“Visitors on these tours will get to see the magic of marble in action,” Spears said. “They can visit the library and sculptures there and on the lawn of the Municipal Complex. I would bet there is no other city in the world that has such an extensive collection of marble work than B.B. Comer Memorial Library has.”
One piece of work is dedicated to the library each year and displayed for the public to enjoy.
Work by last year’s visiting Italian sculptor, Marcello Giorgi, can be seen at the library. His sculpture is titled “Mercury,” the Roman Messenger of God.
He is once again the visiting sculptor in 2019 after proving extremely popular in 2018 with the committee and crowds that came through to see him sculpt.
Each year, Spears said, the festival attracts new students from liberal arts departments at the state’s universities. Students from universities come to the Marble City to learn about marble, which has been designated as the state rock. Students from the University of Alabama, Auburn University, the University of Montevallo, University of Alabama at Huntsville and University of Alabama at Birmingham all have made trips to Sylacauga.
Once here, they see the “Magic of Marble” sculpture collection. One of the striking sculptures is on the lawn at the library, where a grandfather sits with his dog at his side, reading to his grandson and granddaughter.
This outstanding work was sculpted by Sylacauga’s own Craigger Browne and is titled “Once Upon a Time.” It was commissioned in memory of Mary and Mrs. Curtis Liles Jr. by Mr. and Mrs. Curtis O. Liles III.
Browne also sculpted “a quarry worker carving himself out of marble – representing the city’s rediscovery of the stone” called “Sylacauga Emerging” on City Hall grounds.
Another sculpture on City Hall grounds is “The Falling Star” by sculptor Don Lawler. It commemorates the Hodges Meteorite.
Spears and his wife, Shirley, are looking forward to the upcoming publication of the history of marble written by Ruth Cook. The book is expected to be out in publication by December.
“It was quite the undertaking for Mrs. Cook. We are so delighted with the end result of this history,” Spears said.
Another must-see destination for visitors is the observation point at the first quarry on the Fayetteville Highway across U.S. 280.
Spears said marble and Sylacauga are no longer secrets.
“We have re-established Sylacauga as the Marble City,” he said. “City government supports us, businesses and the quarries, too. Marble is having an economic impact in our city and, hopefully, this will attract retirees and young families to move here,” he said.
For more information on the festival, email magicofmarble@gmail.com or call the city of Sylacauga at 256-401-2424 or B.B. Comer Library at 256-249-0961.