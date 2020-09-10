Macedonia Missionary Baptist honors Family of Year

On Sunday, Aug. 15, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its annual Family and Friends Day, but this year was hugely different.
Due to COVID-19, the families were not able to celebrate in the traditional way, which in times past consisted of families and friends returning to their place of worship to celebrate together, sharing the blessings of God, displaying their talents, and dining together, sharing in each other’s special dishes made from secret recipes passed down through generations.
This year, each family leader was represented in a “drive-thru” service. Though this was incredibly different, the atmosphere was “breathtaking” to still see the commitment of each family.
Every year, a family is recognized as the “Family of The Year” for their steadfast dedication to their place of worship. They are awarded a beautiful plaque provided by Pastor and Sister Whittaker. This year’s Family of the Year was bestowed upon the Phillip/Ragland Family.
The following families received a Certificate of Appreciation for their participation: Caldwell, Lee/Ragland, Bell/Morris, Alice Cunningham, Richmond/Beavers and the Harvey “Dank” Beavers.