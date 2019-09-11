On Sunday, Aug. 18, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its annual Family and Friends Day and recognized the Phillip/Ragland family as the family of the year.
Every year a family is recognized as the “Family of The Year” for its steadfast commitment to their place of worship. They are awarded with a beautiful plaque (provided by Pastor Dante and Sister Whittaker).
“Family and Friends Day was established many years ago by its members” Pastor Whittaker said. “It is a time for our families and friends to come together to fellowship, reflect on times past, appreciate one another while enjoying the blessings of the all mighty God, creating a setting that is favorable for the place of worship and community.”
The following families were also acknowledged for their hard work: Caldwell, J.D. Cochran, Lee/Ragland, Bell/Morris, Alice Cunningham, Richmond/Beavers, Harvey “Dank” Beavers.