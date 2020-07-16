Luker brothers will continue baseball careers at Trinity Baptist College in Florida

CHILDERSBURG -- James and Timothy Luker have signed scholarship papers to play baseball at Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Florida. The twin brothers are 2019 graduates of Childersburg High School.
James Luker expressed excitement about spending the next four years playing baseball with his brother.
“This has honestly been both of our dreams,” he said after they signed their letters of intent Sunday afternoon. “Playing somewhere even if we are not together would be fine because we love the game. Getting to go play baseball with him is going to be great. I am excited to meet my new teammates, but being with my brother, I have someone that I am comfortable with.
“We can practice together, learn all the new teammates and make new friends. I am excited that I am bringing someone from home six hours away to play baseball with. It is exciting to bring him and play baseball with him.”
Timothy Luker said he is similarly excited about spending four more years with his twin.
“We are best friends, we do almost everything together,” he said. “We looked at all the opportunities. We had some opportunities where I could go to one place and he could go another, but we decided to stay together. It will be easier to lean on one another.”
The brothers took a year off after graduation to work while seeking an opportunity to play baseball on the next level.
“James had the idea of putting our recruitment videos on social media,” Timothy said. “ That's when assistant coach (Jon) Shivers from Trinity contacted us. We started discussing it with the family. We thought that we might not play again, so we are really grateful for the opportunity.”
James said one of the reasons he chose Trinity is because he thinks it will help him become the man that he is striving to be.
“We chose the Christian environment because we were always raised to be respectful Christian young men,” he said. “To be together and live in that Christian environment, I feel like I'll mature much more as a man, because that is one of my goals to grow to be a Christian man. I want to make my parents proud of that. They are happy that we chose Trinity. They feel like it was a good school for me and my brother.”
Childersburg head coach Josh Podoris said he is “elated” about the Lukers’ decision to continue their education and athletic careers at Trinity. Podoris was an assistant coach for the Tigers for three years before taking over as the head coach last season.
“It is exciting,” he said. “It is exciting for them and their family. They are 2019 graduates of Childersburg. The fact that they took the gap year and are still able to play, I think that is pretty cool. Any time you get to extend your playing career beyond high school, that is something special. I think what makes it even more special is that they are twins and they get to play together. It is pretty cool.”
According to Podoris, Trinity Baptist “is getting two young men that are going to handle their business on and off the diamond.
They are going to be where they need to be when they need to be there. They are going to do what is expected of them, and they are going to work hard. They are getting solid young men.”