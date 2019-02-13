TALLADEGA -- Lt. Col. Steven Smith taught his first class as the JROTC instructor at Talladega High School on Wednesday, the day after the Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously to hire him.
“I talked to them about leadership, about what to do and how to do it,” he said.
Smith is originally from Birmingham and is a graduate of Dora High School. He has been teaching since 2010, but this will be his first time as a JROTC instructor.
He enlisted in the Army in March 1987 and retired in August 2018 after serving as a battalion commander in the 2nd Battalion, 340th Regiment, 4th Cavalry Brigade at Fort Knox, Kentucky. His duties there included “mission command of a multifunctional training and support battalion consisting of 82 soldiers.”
He was also responsible for “proactive talent management with recruitment, retention and training programs” and various inspection programs.
In addition to his military service, he worked for various engineering and manufacturing companies from 1991 to 2000.
He also taught sixth-grade math at various Birmingham City Schools from 2010 to 2015, as well as science at Thompson Sixth Grade Center in Alabaster and in-school detention, science and social studies at Hueytown Middle School.
In the resume he submitted to the board, Smith said he was looking for an opportunity “in which I can utilize my experience to foster and empower the next generation of leaders with the knowledge and character development to achieve their life’s goals.”
Also Tuesday, the board:
Recognized members of the Junior United Nations Assembly and the spelling team that recently competed in the County Spelling Bee in Sylacauga;
Approved two out-of-state field trips, both to Georgia;
Authorized Superintendent Tony Ball and board Chairman Chuck Roberts to sign an agreement for not making up a snow day;
Approved leave for Graham Elementary fourth-grade teacher Lisa Smith and Graham teacher Angela Estelle;
Approved a $1,000 supplement for Katherine Fuller for the virtual school program. Fuller was already earning a supplement for this position, but the number of students had more than doubled this year, so Ball suggested increasing the amount;
Accepted the resignation of bus driver Tracey Lackey and hired bus driver LaShawn Stamps;
Announced the Teachers of the Year for the past academic year will be honored at the next board meeting; and
Announced that pre-K registration will remain open until March 22.