TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee announced Tuesday that Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) would have to cancel his appearance as grand marshal of this year’s Veterans Day Parade due to scheduling conflicts.
According to committee member Chuck Keith, that honor now goes to Lt. Col. John Craft, administrator to the Joint Staff, Alabama National Guard, State Military Department in Montgomery.
He is also commander of the 1st Battalion, 167th Infantry, headquartered in Talladega. This unit will also be participating in the parade.
According to his official biography, “Craft (was) commissioned in the infantry in May 2000 upon graduation from the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York.
“(He) served in various duty positions and assignments while on active duty at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, and Ft. Benning, Georgia, from 2000 to 2007. While assigned to Ft. Campbell, he served as a rifle platoon leader, mortar platoon leader and as assistant S3-Air in the 3-327 Infantry “Battle Force.”
While assigned to Ft. Benning, he served as a platoon trainer, senior platoon trainer and commander in the 3-11 Infantry (Officer Candidate School).
“(He) returned to the Alabama National Guard in May 2007 and served with the 46th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team as the assistant operations officer and the deputy commander until February 2013.
Following a brief assignment as a force integration readiness officer, Craft was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 167 Infantry Regiment, “4th Alabama” in June 2013. Craft served as the S3/training officer until August 2014 and then served as the battalion executive officer/administrative officer until December 2017.
He is currently assigned as the commander, 1-167 Infantry, as well as serving as the secretary general staff, Joint Forces Headquarters.”
The bio goes on to state, “His military education includes the United States Army Command and General Staff College Intermediate Level Education, the Infantry Officer Advanced Course, the Infantry Officer Basic Course, the Infantry Mortar Leader Course, Ranger School, Basic Airborne School and the Air Assault School.
Major awards and decorations include the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal (two oak leaf clusters). His wife is Beth, and they have three children, Brenna (12), Briley (10), and Caleb (7).
The parade will begin Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Lineup is set for 10 in the parking lot of the former Winn-Dixie Shopping Center.
After staging in front of Kato’s, the parade will move up Johnson Avenue to North Street, then along North Street to the corner of East Street.
It will then turn left, go down East Street past the Hall of Heroes museum, down to East Battle Street and eventually ending at Coffee Street and East Street in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. The route is 1.6 miles, Keith said.