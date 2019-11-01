SYLACAUGA -- Lt. Col. Chris Theilacker will serve as guest speaker for Fayetteville School’s annual Veterans Day Program on Thursday, Nov. 7.
The program will start at 8:30 a.m. in the school gym, with a reception immediately following.
According to school officials, Fayetteville probably has the longest running Veterans Day program in Talladega County. The school has hosted a program since the late 1960s.
Theilacker is assigned as the commander of the 1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment, headquartered in Andalusia, a Fayetteville School press release notes.
He received his commission as a second lieutenant in 1997 from Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama, and holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Luther Rice College and Seminary.
Theilacker has been a member of the Alabama Army National Guard for more than 22 years.
His assignment history includes emergency response missions in Alabama, as well as several overseas contingency operations.
Additionally, Theilacker’s overseas assignments include a 2006-07 deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; service in Jordan in 2013 and 2014 as a logistics advisor to the 37th Special Forces Brigade of the Royal Jordanian Army; and a deployment in 2016 to Helmand Province, Afghanistan, where he served as a combat logistics advisor to the 215th Corps of the Afghan National Army in support of the NATO Resolute Support Mission, the release adds.
During his time in the military Theilacker has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, U.S. Army Parachutist Badge and the jump wings of the Jordanian Armed Forces.
He and his wife, Dana, live in Sylacauga with their two daughters, Rebekah and Anna.
All veterans are invited to the program. The school requests interested veterans contact Summer Thomas at 256-315-5550 or Linda Terry at 256-315-5577 if they plan to attend.
