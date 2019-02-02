PELL CITY – When Stephanie Foster, of Pell City, was younger, she was an inquisitive child.
“I always wanted to take things apart to see what was inside,” she said. “I wanted to learn how things worked.”
That interest led the now 26-year-old to cars – engines – as a teenager.
“My best friend, Patrick (Ferguson), taught me about four-wheelers and race car engines,” Foster said. “He is a mechanic. I used to just watch him fix cars. I paid attention and asked a lot of questions.”
That attention to how things work carried Foster to something few women have achieved. She earned her certification as a school bus mechanic.
The 5-foot-2-inch blond may not look the part, but she is one of only two women who have earned the state certification to work on and repair school buses in Alabama. Foster works in the Pell City Schools bus shop.
Foster can talk shop, from taillights to brakes to the large engines that power the bright yellow buses children board every morning and afternoon.
“I don’t work on engines unless I have to,” she said. “But we have rebuilt a couple of engines here.”
Foster is a shop assistant for the bus shop.
“I order all the parts for the shop, so it’s important I know the parts and what they look like,” she said.
Besides ordering parts, she reviews images that are captured from security cameras on the new school buses. She sends the digital images to the Police Department if a video shows a driver violating traffic laws by not stopping while a school bus is loading or unloading students.
One of the mechanics, who had to leave the shop to attend training, stuck his head into the room where Foster was sitting.
“Can you check the hose later to make sure it’s not leaking?” he asked.
“Sure,” Foster said.
She explained he had to replace a busted hose on one of the 54 school buses.
Before Foster secured her certification, any work she performed on buses had to be signed off by one of the certified school bus mechanics. No more.
Foster and two other bus mechanics, Justin Turner and Greg Davis, work in the shop.
“Without those two, I would not have made it through the test,” Foster said, adding the two mechanics spent a lot of time with her, helping her prepare for the state exams.
She said Shea White, the transportation director, encouraged her to take the test.
“She is a good, hard worker,” White said of Foster. “I knew she could do it. … She has the heart for it. I’m so proud of her.”
Foster, who is a 2010 Pell City High School graduate, has worked in the bus shop for the past five years.
The certification process began with a written test that was sent back to the state so it could be graded.
“I was very nervous,” Foster said.
She passed, however, and a state examiner came to the shop to give her another written test, which she also passed.
That was followed by a hands-on, practical test. The state instructor “bugged a bus.”
The instructor made 10 changes to the bus, and Foster had to figure out what was wrong or missing, from one end of the bus to the other, inside and out.
“I found nine out of the 10,” she said. “I missed the easiest one – the oil dipstick was missing.”
But her performance was good enough to earn her the state bus mechanic certification.
Foster’s husband, Joshua, is also in the automobile industry. He paints vehicles.
The couple has two children, Triston, 6, and Emma, 4.
As the shop assistant, Foster continues to do a little bit of everything. It’s a job she enjoys.
“I love my job,” said Foster, who on occasions drives bus routes when the Transportation Department is short-handed or a driver has an emergency.
“Our drivers and shop workers are more like family than co-workers,” Foster said.