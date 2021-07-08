Lots of talk about water, sewer capital improvement, but ultimately no decision

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council heard a lengthy presentation on capital improvement issues in the Water and Sewer Department and how to pay for repairing them during their regular meeting Monday night.
The council ultimately took no action on the presentation, however.
Altogether, the infrastructure issues that need to be addressed are estimated at just over $17 million, with just over $13 million relating to water infrastructure and the rest dealing with the sewage side.
A rate study presented by Mac Underwood of the consulting group Raftelis recommended decreasing the minimum usage for residential customers from 3,000 gallons a month to 2,000 gallons a month starting in August of this year, which would coincide with a 7.5 percent across the board rate hike.
A second 7.5 percent increase was recommended starting in January of 2022, followed by annual 5 percent increases from Oct. 1, 2022, to Oct. 1, 2025.
The 7.5 percent increase would translate to about $3 a month for most residential customers, Underwood said. The national average for rate increases is between 4 percent and 6 percent, but Talladega’s would be higher because action on many of the issues addressed Monday has been delayed for years or decades. The average single uses only about 1,000 gallons of water per month anyway, so many households would not be affected by the reduced minimum.
Altogether, he said the average combined water and sewer bill would be about $61.02. In Birmingham, he added, the average monthly water bill by itself was $45, while the combined sewer bills were between $130 and $140 a month.
All of Underwood’s recommendations are based on projections of minimal or non-existent growth.
According to Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, pressing needs include upgrades to the water treatment plant raw water pumping station ($700,000); replacement of about 8,100 feet of raw water line replacement ($2,850,000); repairs, improvements and rehabilitation of equipment at the water treatment plant ($3,850,000); improvements to the filtration system at the Tipton Well ($3,650,000); a new, one million gallon storage tank ($1,450,000) and painting and rehabilitation of an existing 1.5 million gallon tank in Brecon ($650,000).
Engineer James Cassidy of Insite explained that priority projects on the sewer side included rehabilitation of the chemical feed at the main wastewater plant ($325,000), the airport plant ($200,000) and the Brecon plant ($300,000); replacing and adding filters at the Brecon plant ($1,350,000) and airport plant ($1,075,000) and the main wastewater plant digester cover remediation ($850,000).
Fuller said many of the items included in the presentation had needed addressing for 20 years. The infrastructure in question was between 60 and 80 years old would be nearing the end of its life expectancy anyway.
Walter Lewis of Piper Sandlin explained that the city currently had about $19.5 million in bond debt, from issues in 2010 and 2015. The existing debt could be refinanced, which would result in immediate savings of about $6.1 million.
He recommended about $28 million in tax exempt bonds, plus additional, taxable bonds bringing the total to $33 million through 2028.