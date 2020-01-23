Loss of public transportation program dominates Talladega council work session

TALLADEGA -- A standing-room-only crowd attended a City Council work session Thursday night to demand more public transportation options, particularly for the city’s blind, visually impaired and elderly populations, but also for college students and other people who can’t drive.
The public remarks and discussion took place during a work session an hour before the official meeting that had been announced to discuss the city’s capital improvement projects for the coming year. The council never did discuss any capital projects but agreed to put that discussion on the agenda for the next council meeting Feb. 3.
That meeting will also be preceded by a work session, with the council discussing transportation options in more detail and hearing a presentation on travel, tourism and funding from Jimmy Williams and Martha Jordan.
The outpouring was prompted by news that the federal government had defunded the Community Life Institute’s Senior Transportation Program in December.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, this program is entirely separate from the transportation program run by the city, which the council voted to continue funding during its previous meeting. Both programs were funded through grants from the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission but are otherwise separate.
The city program, the one that is still operational, has been in place for more than 20 years. It funds two wheelchair accessible vans, drivers, fuel, maintenance, a dispatcher and a cellphone. The city pays the upfront costs and is reimbursed for up to 50 percent. Most of the people taking advantage of this program use it to get to and from kidney dialysis treatments.
For the last decade or so, the city has given the Community Life Institute $4,000 to $4,500 per year, and in June, the city donated a van to the program. It was this program that lost its funding at the end of 2019, not the city program, Cheeks explained.
“We want to get something done,” Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said. “Ending this program creates a hardship and a quality of life issue. I would ask for this body to go on record to support a program for seniors who are not being served.
“We will need a van, and then we can go through the state or whatever we need to do to secure a driver. I want this body on record supporting that. The people here (indicating those in the audience) are Talladega at their best. If it is important to them, it is important to all of us.”
Curtis Holman, a blind Talladega resident who ran for City Council last year, was the first to speak Thursday, saying public transportation and other options available in the municipality need to be expanded.
“Over the years,” he said, “Talladega has seen a decline in population, but the non-driving parts of the population have actually been growing. That’s not just the blind and visually impaired, but college students and retirees as well.
“I have personally witnessed students at E.H. Gentry who want to move here for the jobs and the opportunities for blind people. But they need transportation. We have to expand the current model with grants, and the boost to the local economy will offset the cost.”
He added that transportation at night was also needed, especially for people who worked during the day but had no way to get to the grocery store when they got off work.
Rod Skene of the Alabama Council for the Blind congratulated the council on recent moves such as replacing the talking crosswalks on The Square and providing ESL interpreters at council meetings.
He said he hoped expanded transportation opportunities would be included as part of the Capital Improvement budget and asked for improved pedestrian options, including sidewalks.
“This is the low-hanging fruit,” he said. “If you improve pedestrian travel, then blind people have more options in spending their paychecks in town.”
David Trott said he represented both the blind community and senior citizens. When he was younger, he said, Talladega had privately owned public transportation options, including three or four cab companies and a bus. These are mostly gone now.
“Talladega has the largest deaf, blind and deaf/blind population per capita in the country,” he said. “We need to provide services, we need to be a model community. The city should take advantage of the opportunity to partner with AIDB (Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind).
“I can’t fault you for not knowing my needs, but it’s a serious problem for me if I have a doctor’s appointment at 11 and I have to start begging for a ride at 8.”
Trott added that the Council for the Blind had already begun looking into transportation grants but said the ones available to the city were limited because there was no fixed route system. There are some smaller grants available, however.
April Martin said she graduated from the Alabama School for the Blind and came back to teach after spending time in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which has the highest blind population per capita in that state.
“We had fixed route buses, paratransit systems, multiple cab companies and ride sharing available,” she said. “I try to model independence for my students, but it’s difficult when there is only one cab company left, and they are only available during limited hours.”
She added she had recently bought a house, but while she was looking, she said she was limited by having to find someplace close enough for her to walk to work. The lack of public transportation was also an impediment to recruiting for ASB, she added.
Ethel Williams said she relied on public transportation for volunteer work, which she has not been able to do since the program was canceled. She also spoke of seniors who used the program to get to and from doctors appointments, including doctors in Lincoln, Munford and Sylacauga.
Mary Louise Farrior White raised the possibility of a bus or van dedicated to seniors 60 years old and older.
Developer Kevin Smith suggested looking toward a public/private partnership, including the sale of advertising space on the side of city buses, and mentioned possible scooter sharing and Tesla charging stations near the Talladega College campus.
He also pointed out that Talladega might be an ideal testing ground for Google self-driving cars. The programs he suggested would pay for themselves and expand naturally, he added.
Patterson asked Cheeks to contact the local legislative delegation and begin “immediately exploring our options. Once we make up our minds, we tend to be pretty good at getting things done,” he said.
Cheeks said she would have a preliminary budget prepared by the time the council meets again.
Further coverage of Thursday’s meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.