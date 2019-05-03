TALLADEGA -- Leon Thomas, who served in law enforcement for more than three decades in Talladega and retired as one of the top officials in the city’s police department, has died. He was 65.
Thomas, who retired in 2017, had batted an aggressive form of brain cancer in recent months.
Those who knew him said he lived to help others.
“What stands out is that he was always trying to help people, regardless of class or social status or whatever,” said Talladega police Detective Lisa Garrett. “He would always do what he could to help. He was always for the underdog. And he would always return a call.”
Said Glencoe police Chief Alan Kelly, who worked with Thomas in Talladega, “People knew they could always call on him. Whether they needed help with a ticket or somebody to fix their microwave, he knew someone who could help them out.”
Funeral services for Thomas will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs.
The Rev. Doug Whaley will officiate, and burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the funeral home.
Thomas passed away Thursday, May 2, at his home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Clara Hale, and Leon and Pearl Thomas; his father, Howard Thomas; and brothers, Lewis and Dexter Thomas.
Thomas was a native of Anniston and had lived in Talladega for the past 31 years. He proudly served the residents of Talladega for more than 30 years as a police officer, working his way up from patrol to captain of operations at the Talladega Police Department.
He loved God, his family and camping at River Beach.
Thomas is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Donna Thomas; children, Stephanie Barnett, Sabrina Smith and her husband, Tyler; grandchildren, Cody and Savannah Barnett; his mother, Mary June Thomas; brother, Howard "Junior" Thomas Jr. and his wife, Jamie; sisters-in-law, Ruth Thomas and Carol Buchanan; mother-in-law, Willie Bunt; brother-in-law, Chris Bunt; and several nieces and nephews.
Talladega Superspeedway Security Director and former Talladega police Chief Alan Watson said he and Thomas had been friends since the 1970s.
“We were friends before we were co-workers, since about 1976,” Watson said. “Then, we worked together in investigations as a sergeant and a lieutenant, and when I was chief, I promoted him to captain.
“He was an excellent officer and he always had great compassion for all people. He was the best, and his passing is a big loss, not just to his family, but the whole the community.”
Kelly, the Glencoe police chief, worked with Thomas for 14 years in Talladega.
“He was a great man, a great friend with just a wealth of knowledge,” Kelly said. “He knew everybody and he taught me a lot, but one of the main things I think I got from him was ‘don’t ever let your emotions be your guide.’ That’s a life lesson that applies to just about any situation.
“He was compassionate, but he was firm when he needed to be. And he was just a great guy, always fun to be around. Every day, you could hear him coming down the hall, whistling and jingling his keys, and he would always say, ‘You’re gonna miss me when I’m gone.’”
Sgt. Marco Williams, who recently retired from TPD himself, said he had known Thomas since 1989.
“I’ve seen him go out of his way to help someone in the community,” he said. “You could always call on him and you knew that he would bend over backwards to help you.”
Said Garrett, the Talladega police detective, “I’m sad that he’s gone, but I think the saddest thing is that he won’t get to really enjoy his retirement. But even after he retired, people were still calling on him, and he was still trying to help them out however he could.”
Retired police Capt. Ronny Jones said he had known Thomas since 1983, when they were both reserve officers.
“Donna was a good cook, so I remember we ate at his house a lot,” Jones said.
They both eventually worked together in investigations.
“He was conscientious and innovative, and he took me under his wing in investigations,” Jones said. “He taught me what I was supposed to do in processing a crime scene and conducting an interview. He taught me that you don’t solve cases sitting behind a desk. You go out talking to people, and he was good at that because he just couldn’t not know someone.
“And people knew him. They knew his reputation and they would give him information they wouldn’t even think about giving anyone else because they knew him and they trusted him.
“He knew the victim always came first, because they didn’t ask to be a victim.
“We ended up working several murder cases together and we would bounce ideas off each other. We complimented each other as partners; when one would get ruffled, the other one would pat on the back and regroup.
“I won’t say they broke the mold with Leon, but they sure dented it. You don’t see many like him.”
Jones also pointed out that Thomas would not get the opportunity to enjoy his retirement.
“I know how much he loved his family, his daughters and his granddaughters, and he was very proud of them,” Jones said. “When he was first diagnosed, I think he was most upset that he hadn’t been able to take advantage of his free time after he retired.”
Pallbearers will be Marco Williams, Ronny Jones, Darrell Garrett, Alan Watson, Tony Edwards, Lisa Garrett, Bob Curtis and John McCoy. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Bowerman, Alan Kelly and Dr. Mark Holbrook.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hillcrest Baptist Church Faith Riders, 5117 Post Oak Road, Anniston, AL 36206; the Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial, 1130 Quintard Ave., Anniston, AL, 36201; or the FOP Racing City Lodge 26, P.O. BOX 6005, Talladega, AL 35161.
The family gave special thanks to the staff at Oasis Hospice Care for their excellent care.
Online Condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.