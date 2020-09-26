Longtime Talladega funeral director Ronald Sims passes away

TALLADEGA -- Talladega business owner and funeral director Ronald Sims has passed away.
Sims, the co-owner of Talladega-based Sims Funeral Service, died Wednesday at his home.
According to Sims Funeral Service General Manager Ethel Curry, Sims had served as funeral director and co-owner of the business since 1980, when he took over from Robert Strickland.
Judy Sims Armstong, Sims’ sister, said her brothers originally got into the funeral home business when Strickland approached her father. She said Strickland was wanting to retire and told her father it would be a good business for his sons to get into.
She said her father agreed, and since then the funeral home has been a family affair, though she was never very involved in the business.
Armstrong said while many may see the funeral business as morbid or depressing, Sims never looked at it that way. She said that mostly, he focused on the people he came across through his work.
“He enjoyed meeting people,” she said, adding Sims was a jovial person at heart.
She said while people her brother met in his work were often going through hard times, he focused on helping them through it.
Curry, who has worked at the funeral home even longer than Sims, said he loved people.
“He didn't meet a stranger,” she said.
Curry said Sims was a man who always had something good to say and was just a fun person to be around.
She said over the years of working together, they also became like family.
Armstrong and Curry both also said Sims was a man who took part in his community.
“He knew everybody, and everybody knew him,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said her brother was the kind of man who would show up and be there when he was needed. Armstrong said he was also active in the local church community.
Funeral arrangements for Sims have yet to be announced. They will be handled by Sims Funeral Service.