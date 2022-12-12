 Skip to main content
Longtime Sylacauga journalist dies

Denise Sinclair worked 36 years for the Daily Home

Sinclair-Obit

Shown in 2009, Denise Sinclair, then the news editor of the Daily Home, proclaims her gridiron allegiance for a story about the Iron Bowl that year. Sinclair died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. 

 BOB CRISP

A journalist who dedicated her life to covering Sylacauga and south Talladega County for more than four decades, including 36 years with the Daily Home, has died.

Denise Sinclair, a staff writer and copy editor for the Daily Home who retired in 2019, passed away Monday morning. Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Monday night, but will be published as soon as they are available.