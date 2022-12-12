Longtime Sylacauga journalist dies

A journalist who dedicated her life to covering Sylacauga and south Talladega County for more than four decades, including 36 years with the Daily Home, has died.
Denise Sinclair, a staff writer and copy editor for the Daily Home who retired in 2019, passed away Monday morning. Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Monday night, but will be published as soon as they are available.
Talladega County was Sinclair’s home territory. She graduated from Winterboro High School and was pondering a career in medicine when she saw Barbara Walters conduct an interview on TV. That prompted her to look into journalism as a student at her beloved University of Alabama. She graduated in December 1976 and was working for the Sylacauga Advance by March of 1977.
In her profession she helped to tell the stories of those who lived in or passed through Sylacauga, from the mother of a man dying of AIDS to three presidents and Lillian Carter.
“Denise and I worked together since the early 1980s when The Daily Home bought the Sylacauga Advance,” said Carol Pappas, retired editor and publisher of The Daily Home.
“Throughout that time, I was always impressed with her work ethic and the sense of community she had in covering Sylacauga. It wasn’t just a job to her. She was proud when there were accomplishments in the city and sad in times of loss. She is a textbook example of what community journalism should be about. Denise will be greatly missed by so many who were lucky enough to know her, work with her and shared their stories with her. This is a huge loss.”
Former Daily Home managing editor Lew Gilliland agreed.
“Denise was a true professional, whether working on the paper’s copy desk as a reporter. Not long after I became assistant editor, we had a big story break about 10 o’clock one night, which was just before our deadline. Denise was on the copy desk that night, and she didn’t flinch. She quickly made the necessary changes to the paper, redoing a page in a hurry to make sure we got it in. As a reporter, I think she knew almost everybody in Sylacauga and everything that was going on in the Marble City. Denise was a good person, and a fun colleague to work with. She was a tremendous asset for the Daily Home and the Sylacauga community. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.”
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said she was “a fine lady who was always understanding in all comments. It’s hard to believe. So many people look to portray things in a derogatory light, but she always presented the issues of our city in a positive, respectful way. She was very well respected in the community, and all our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”
Margaret Morton, executive director of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement, said, “Denise was a founding member of SAFE in 1996 … and just retired from the board about three years ago ... but she was also a personal friend. When she covered the board, she always just presented the facts and she had a heart about her. She cared about the community, and she never wanted to tear anyone down but to build them up. That was her approach to everything.”
Morton’s husband is former Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Joe Morton.
“Denise was easily the most unique newspaper person I ever met. She really, really tried to get everything just perfect, but she never lost that human touch. I adored what she did and how she did it more than words could tell. We were close friends, but that never affected how she reported, she never showed any favoritism. She was so professional, and yet so warm and, for lack of a better word, she was just nice. Even to people she knew were real stinkers. She just reported on them and kept her feelings out of it. On a personal level, she also had a great sense of humor. She knew we were Auburn fans, and anybody who ever met her knew she was an Alabama fan. She was a unique, special person in our lives.”
Educator and fellow SAFE board member Jesse Cleveland said “she was unique in her field, and she was trustworthy. You knew when she put pen to paper, you could regard it as as close to the truth as you could get. I admired and adored her. She was a friend to many. When I was a principal she went with us to New York City when we were ranked one of the top 10 schools. In the country. She was always on top of everything going on in the community. She did an excellent job, and no one could ever second-guess what she did. And as a SAFE board member, I could always count on her to do her due diligence. She will be missed. Just knowing that she’s not down here walking the same path with us still is a hard pill to swallow.”
Former Comer Memorial Library Director Shirley Spears said she and Sinclair “were friends for decades. And of course, she was a great friend to the library also. She once went to Washington, D.C. with us to cover a convention we went to. She was an asset to us, she helped grow the library, and she gave us a public showcase in a way that let people know we were trying to better the community. I know she personally loved to read, and loved everything about our library. She was critical to our success and its hard to overstate how good she was to the library and to Sylacauga as a whole. And she had a knack for making people feel special I never knew her to use her pen to denigrate or hurt or downgrade anyone. She was an independent thinker, and she was nobody’s patsy. We didn’t always see politics the same way, but there was never a more passionate friend.”
Spears added that, during the last two or three years, “she had really moved forward in self-actualization and spiritual development. She was prepared. She knew she wanted to live, but she was ready to die if she had to. I absolutely believe that she is in heaven right now. She was a unique, quirky person who gave everyone the benefit of the doubt.”