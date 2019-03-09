LOGAN MARTIN LAKE – The lake level is back to normal as the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association gears up to celebrate 20 years of lake cleanups.
“This is the 20th year of the Renew Our Rivers program,” said Mike Riley, chairman for the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association Lake Cleanup.
The cleanup will kick off Saturday, March 30, and will end Saturday, April 6, with a picnic at Pell City Lakeside Park.
Riley said the main entrance is not open, but volunteers can enter the park at the new secondary entrance off Alabama 34 on the east side of the facility.
Riley said he expects a large turnout for this year’s cleanup.
“I think we’ll have close to a 1,000 volunteers,” he said.
Riley said the LMLPA has added a new collection site, bringing to eight the number of locations where people can pick up their bright-colored safety shirts, gloves and trash bags, as well as return the garbage they collect. Dumpsters will be at all collection sites.
Site captains will be at collection sites 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 30, and Saturday, April 6.
“We are trying to make it as easy as we can for everyone,” Riley said.
The collection sites include the Caribe Club and Marina in Lincoln, Lakeside Landing, Clear Creek Marina, Poor House Branch Marina, Woods Surfside Marina, Riverside Landing and the Pell City Civic Center. The new collection site is at Coosa Island Marina, which is on the southern end of Logan Martin Lake.
Each year, the cleanup pulls tons of garbage from the lake and from along its shorelines.
Riley said he is uncertain how much garbage volunteers will collect because Logan Martin Lake was flooded in late February.
“There is still stuff out there to pick up,” Riley said.
He said businesses and residents along the lake may have already picked up debris that the receding flooding waters left behind, but there are many isolated areas where trash remains.
In addition, last year, Alabama Power Company raised the lake level 2 feet in anticipation of drought conditions. The level this year will remain at the winter pool level (460 feet above sea level), 2 feet lower than when trash was collected by volunteers in 2018.
Riley said he hopes two Alabama Power barges will pick up larger items on the lake during the cleanup.
Riley said volunteers are invited to attend the picnic at Lakeside Park, which will start around noon Saturday, April 6.
Pell City restaurant Toast Sandwich Eatery will prepare and provide chips and hot dogs, while Coca-Cola is providing the drinks for volunteers at the picnic. Riley said Steve Shaffer will sing at the event.
For more information about the LMLPA Lake Cleanup, call Riley at 205-531-2372.