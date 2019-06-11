PELL CITY – Logan Martin Lake Protection Association President Tonja Ramey formally asked the City Council on Monday night to allow the nonprofit to hold its first Paddle Derby and Car Show on Saturday, July 27, at Lakeside Park.
“We are currently accepting applications for vendors,” Ramey told the council.
She said the group plans to have arts and crafts, clothing and food vendors at the one-day event, which will replace the Cardboard Boat Regatta.
Ramey said the Paddle Derby will have boat races for all non-motorized vessels, such as stand-up-paddle-boards, canoes and kayaks.
“If someone wants to race a cardboard boat, they can,” she said.
She said the organization will have different boat categories to fit the type of boat entered in the Paddle Derby.
Entry fees are $10 for individuals, $30 for a team (of two to four people) and $100 for corporate, a four-plus person team.
Races will start at 2 p.m.
“The purpose of the event is to raise money for solar lighted buoys for our lake,” Ramey said.
The buoys would be placed in hazardous areas of the lake, making Logan Martin Lake safer for boat travel.
Ramey said the solar buoys are expensive and cost about $600 each.
She said there will also be a car, truck and motorcycle show with more than 100 vehicles planned for the Paddle Derby. The car show is slated from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The event could require much of the large parking lot, the beach area and a portion of the boat launch area.
“We want to make it safe for the participants and for the public,” Ramey said. “… We want to have competition, as well as family fun.”
After Ramey’s presentation, it was decided she would work with the city’s parks and recreation director on the event.
For more information about the one-day event, visit the LMLPA website at www.lmlpa.org.
In other matters at Monday night’s work session and council meeting, the council:
Tabled an amendment to an ordinance that would allow lounges to open closer to churches and schools;
Approved annexing property at 1208 Knox Landing Road with a zoning of residential agriculture district;
Tabled a revision of the city’s telecommunications ordinance; and
Approved leasing an unneeded office space in the Municipal Complex building.