Logan Martin Charity group planning park upgrades ahead of LakeFest

PELL CITY -- Visitors to Lakeside Park can expect a few upgrades ahead of the annual LakeFest in May.
The Pell City Council recently approved a user agreement with the Logan Martin Charity Foundation for the group to use the park for its upcoming event.
As part of this agreement, the Foundation will construct a new 30 foot-by-50 foot pavilion close to the parking lot near the lake. The organization will also modify the T pier so that it can be used for boat parking, according to Eric Housh, who serves on the Foundation’s board of directors.
“For the past three years, we have earmarked some of our funds for improvements at Pell City Lakeside Park,” Housh told the council Monday.
Housh said these funds come out to $10,000 a year for a total of $30,000. The Foundation hopes this money will be enough for the pavillion along with the modifications to the pier, but Housh said he won't know a set price until bids on the project are received.
The modifications will include a new modular removable rail system and a new run rail closer to the water line. Housh said these modifications will make the pier suitable for boat parking.
Housh said the pier is currently too high to accommodate boats. Without the new run rail, Housh said it would be likely for a boat to drift under the pier.
Pell City Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge feels the new upgrades will add value to the park without the city having to take on extra costs. He was specifically enthusiastic about the new pavilion.
“The only cost we accrue is years from now in maintenance,” he said Wednesday.
Edge said the proposed modifications will not affect the integrity of the structure. Edge also said that he feels the upgrades will add value to the park as a whole.
“I can tell you now the new pavilion will be a huge asset to the park,” he said. “Our pavilions are rented from March to November, every Saturday.”
Edge said this will give the municipality one more pavilion to rent out, which will increase revenues for the city.
Housh said he thinks the new pavilion will be especially useful for bass tournaments that are sometimes held at the park. Edge said he agrees, and that the new pavilion will give those events a space for rent closer to the water.