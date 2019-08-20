TALLADEGA -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a log truck was hit by a train on Ironaton Cutoff Road.
The accident happened just after 11 a.m., according to Talladega Police and Fire department reports. The truck belonged to Ellis Logging Company and the train to Norfolk Southern Rail, according to fire Chief Danny Warwick.
The driver of the truck had already self-extricated when firefighters arrived, Warwick said. He was subsequently transported to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the accident report had not been completed as of Tuesday afternoon. Further details will be available once the report is complete, he said.