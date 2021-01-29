Local teams secure top seeds ahead of area tournaments

With the county tournament completed, basketball teams across our coverage area find themselves with just over a week left to make final preparations for the postseason.
As of Friday afternoon, five local teams have already secured the top seed in their respective area. With that comes the right to host all area tournament games they will take part in, although this year due to COVID-19 protocols other games will be hosted by the highest seed.
Five other local teams could earn the top seed down the stretch, although a number of those areas will likely be decided by the flip of a coin.
TOP SEEDS:
The B.B. Comer girl’s team (11-4) [2A, Area 8] has won six of its last seven games to finish the season undefeated in area play.
The Childersburg boy’s team (15-6) [3A, Area 9] locked up the top spot on Monday night with a 47-44 win over Saks that was especially stressful for coach Johnny Johnson considering he was home quarantining.
“With everything going on, you try to preach to them all the time, you never know when is going to be the last time you play,” Johnson said. “For me the same way, everything happened so quick. (We) had some leaders on the team that came through when I’m not there.”
The Childersburg girl’s team (15-10) [3A, Area 9] also secured the top seed on Monday night, although there was less drama in the girl’s 53-25 victory over Saks.
While the result might have been lopsided, coach Gavin King said his girls started slow in the first quarter before going on a 19-0 run in the second to pull away.*
“Maybe the girls weren’t as excited to be playing them and after the first quarter definitely we had a little talk in the huddle,” King said. “That I knew we weren’t playing our best ball and that is actually the time we need to be playing our best ball. Not in the county tournament, not against the rival down the road but in your area games.”
Since Childersburg teams are in a 3-team area, both groups have already secured a spot in the area championship game and the extended postseason, regardless of who wins that championship game.
“We’re definitely proud of what this group has accomplished,” King said. “Hosting the area tournament is definitely a big deal. … The first goal is to win the area and we’ve definitely put ourselves in a position to do that.”
The Ragland boy’s team (17-4) [1A, Area 10] have defeated its last four opponents by at least 30 points.
The Winterboro girl’s team (16-0) [1A, Area 8] already received one championship last week in the county tournament, but the Bulldogs seem poised to accomplish a lot more.
“Another confidence boost for them making them realize that they can be a good team,” Winterboro coach Marty Holland said of the top seed. “I’ve been telling them all year that they could be a good team if they want to be and I think they're starting to see the fruits of their labor.”
OTHERS IN CONTENTION:
The TC Central boy’s team (6-5) [1A, Area 8]will earn the first seed if Winterboro drops their remaining area contest next week. If the Bulldogs prevail then the teams will flip a coin.
The Tigers and the Bulldogs split the series with the home team winning each game so hosting could be important.
The Talladega girl’s team (8-7) [5A, Area 8] likely secured the top seed with Monday’s 65-43 victory over Central Clay County. They will get bumped up to the top section once the Tigers’ seed is confirmed.
The Talladega boy’s team (15-2) [5A, Area 8] beat Sylacauga twice this season, but the two teams split the two games that count in area play which means the top seed will be decided by a coin flip.
The Sylacauga boy’s team (14-3) [5A, Area 8] forced a coin flip with Talladega by defeating Central Clay County 72-37 on Wednesday night.
The Winterboro boy’s team (9-5) [1A, Area 8] has the most work left to do. The Bulldogs must beat Wadley on Tuesday to force a coin flip with TC Central.
The Bulldogs won both previous matchups with those teams by 25-plus points so the team’s largest obstacle remaining could end up being heads or tails.