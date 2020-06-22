Local students graduate from Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. – More than 7,000 students representing all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s Class of 2020, including two from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area.
The local graduates are Daniel S. Wagner, of Pell City, who earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science, and Amanda S. Needham, of Talladega, who earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
While Oregon State’s traditional commencement ceremonies were postponed in keeping with the university’s measures to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, the graduating students are being celebrated this month online. To watch celebratory messages and learn more about the Oregon State Class of 2020, visithttps://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.