TALLADEGA -- Earlier this week, School Superintendents of Alabama and Schneider Electric announced $11,000 in scholarships, with $7,000 going to students and $4,000 to school administrators throughout the state.
Locally, Dawson Streety, about to graduate from Pell City High School, won a student scholarship. According to a press release, Streety plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and, like all of the student scholarship recipients, will be pursuing a degree in education.
“The students were selected by the superintendents who were chosen as district finalists for the SSA/Classworks Superintendent of the Year Award,” the release explains. Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber is among the finalists this year.
Across the water, two teachers were also awarded scholarships to further their own education. These include Cari Wilson, a teacher at R.L. Young Elementary School in the Talladega City system, and Hillary Rogers, a teacher at Childersburg High School in the Talladega County System. Both teachers are pursuing instructional leadership certificates, Wilson from Auburn University and Rogers from Jacksonville State University.
“These SSA/Schneider Electric Administrator Scholarship recipients will be formally presented with a $1,000 check by a representative (from the company) during an upcoming school event,” the release says. “All administrator scholarship applications were scored by SSA’s Awards and Scholarship Committee, composed of former local school superintendents.
“One of SSA’s top priorities is to promote high quality public education throughout our state. This has become even more critical as we face a teacher shortage crisis not only in Alabama, but across our nation.
“It is our hope and belief that these scholarships will aid in the process of rebuilding our workforce by assisting these qualified students and educational leaders in achieving their career goals. These recipients have demonstrated a commitment to quality in our schools, and we are proud to be able to assist them as they pursue their degrees.”