Local stores glad to be reopening, taking precautions to protect themselves, customers (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- As parts of Alabama’s retail sector start to reopen, local small business owners are generally relieved to be getting back to serving their customers, but they’re also proceeding with caution.
Michael Abernathy is a partner and manager for Griffins Jewelers, which has locations in Pell City and Talladega.
“We’ll be reopening for normal business hours, but we will also still be observing social distancing in the store, and cleaning and sanitizing in between customers,” he said. “We’re being very cautious, we want to keep all our employees and customers safe.
“And we’ve got Mother’s Day coming up, so we’re expecting a lot of people coming in after having been under quarantine and realizing that mom is the glue that holds everything together. And since we are a small, local business, we should be a lot less crowded than the stores at the mall, which should make people feel safer.”
Griffins was able to benefit from the federal Payroll Protection Program, he said, meaning it was able to keep all of its employees.
“No one likes to be closed, but this situation has really been unprecedented, and we are still learning as we go,” Abernathy said. “We want to make sure we take care of our customers and our employees as best we can.
“We enjoy helping people and being part of the special times in people’s lives, and we will continue to do that with the Lord’s blessing.”
Michael’s Men’s Wear
Michael Gee, owner of Michael’s Men’s Wear in Talladega, was more guardedly optimistic.
“I do more business for Easter than for Christmas, so this couldn’t have come at a worse time for me,” he said. “No church means no new suits. I understand, I mean, I’m 66 and diabetic, so I’m scared, too.”
His employees drew state unemployment through the first round of PPP, and he has been checking in on them to make sure they are doing all right.
Still, he said, invoices continue to come in even when there is no revenue.
“I’m in good financial shape and I may be able to break even for the year, but I’m not really expecting to turn a profit,” Gee said. “Fortunately, I have good credit. Rule number one in business is to treat the customer right, and rule number two is to have good credit. And my creditors have been very understanding as well.”
Not shaking hands with customers will take some getting used to, and employees will be sanitizing and wiping down surfaces and door handles regularly, which means Gee was still working to locate more hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes before the full staff returns to work Monday.
Michael’s is not currently set up for online ordering and sales, although Gee said some of his best customers, from Mobile to Buffalo, New York, do most of their business with the store over the phone.
He will also be limited to 50 percent capacity, although he admitted he was not sure what the store’s maximum capacity actually was.
Lou Belle’s Boutique
Linda Chandler, owner of Lou Belle’s Boutique in Sylacauga, said she was excited when she heard Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement easing some restrictions on small businesses.
“We want everyone to be safe, but we also want to start taking slow actions to get back to normal life,” Chandler said. “Safety first, and we’ll do that here at Lou Belle’s by limiting the amount of customers in the store, taking precautions to wipe down our surfaces and being extra clean.
“Lou Belle’s is a safe environment for people to come shop, so we were very excited.”
Chandler said business has suffered during the pandemic due to Lou Belle’s being a storefront business with no means of selling online. She added the boutique made attempts to be creative by posting products on Instagram and offering curbside pickup.
As far as grants and loans, Chandler said she did apply but received zero funds during the closure.
“I’m not sure what their criteria was for giving that assistance, but we received none,” she said.
Chandler said the store reopened Friday.
“We don’t think it’ll take too long for us to recover from being closed for those couple of weeks,” she said. “That’s why we’re so anxious to get open and get moving again.”
The boutique, at 121 N Broadway Ave., offers ladies’ clothing, shoes and accessories, but Chandler added another item is available for purchase -- masks.
“We’ve started sewing masks here, making children’s masks and adult masks,” she said. “We also have surgical masks available at Lou Belle’s now, so if people are still looking for masks, we have them here.”
Chandler said while the pandemic has been tough on everyone, the community has shown its support.
“It makes it a little bit easier knowing we’re all in this together,” she said. “I’ve heard that so many times, so we’re just all supporting each other as best as we can, and we’ll all get through it. We’ll be fine.”
Hattie Lee’s Boutique
For JoAnne Bain, who runs Hattie Lee’s Boutique in Pell City, the shutdown has been rough, but she has at least been able to pay her shop’s rent.
Bain runs the clothing store in Pell City by herself, with only some part-time help from her sister-in-law. Bain said because of that, she didn’t qualify for most of the loans offered to small businesses such as the Paycheck Protection Program.
Bain said she did apply for unemployment, but that was the only help she's been able to get.
Bain said she has sold a few items during the month her store has been shut down, but that was mostly through Facebook and then allowing customers to pick orders up curbside.
“I don’t even have a website yet,” she said, adding she is in the process of making one.
Bain hoped to have her website up and running before opening back up, but she still plans to get it finished.
Bain said it's been hard to sell online because her store offers a certain shopping experience, remarking that not many people want to buy a dress they can't try on.
Bain said she was relieved to be able to open up again Friday morning, but she wants to be careful.
“We will take every precaution we can,” she said.
Bain said she planned to allow only five customers into her store at a time but will have racks and a cash register set up outside to help more customers or customers that are uncomfortable coming inside.
She also said all merchandise taken into the dressing room but not bought will have to be left there, and it will be disinfected and steamed before being returned to the rack. She said if any virus particles are on her merchandise, she intends on killing them.
Bain said she also plans on keeping masks in the store for customers, though she suspects most will have their own.
A final precaution will be different operating hours. Bain said she will close her shop two hours early at 4 p.m. so that she can clean the store before opening again at 10 a.m. the next day.
Staff writers Shane Dunaway and Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.