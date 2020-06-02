Local, state NAACP call on Talladega City Schools superintendent to resign (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Between 80 and 100 mostly African-Americans turned out for a meeting Tuesday evening at the Mt. Canaan Family Life Center to call for the resignation or firing of city schools Superintendent Tony Ball after he referred to two Board of Education members as “my village idiots” last month.
The meeting was organized by the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP and featured an address from state NAACP President Benard Simelton.
Several members of the audience also spoke their minds and offered suggestions of next steps after the main program concluded.
Each person present was asked to leave their contact information for further action down the road, including a march to the board offices, petition drive, house-to-house campaigns and boycotts of the businesses owned by the three white members of the board.
The Rev. Hugh Morris, president of the Talladega County NAACP, spoke first and stated in no uncertain terms that the purpose of the meeting was to call for Ball’s resignation.
“His comments were disrespectful and inexcusable, especially when directed at two board members (Chairwoman Mary McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers) and the communities that elected them,” Morris said. “And his use of the word ‘my’ makes it sound like he owns them. It makes you wonder how he feels about the majority of black students in the school system.”
Morris also referred to “previous distasteful remarks” that were “swept under the rug.”
“We can’t allow our leaders to be careless,” he said. “This has given Talladega a black eye. We need positive news to draw people into our city. Those who say these remarks are tolerable have not been subjected to remarks like this for their entire lives.”
Morris also said, “The schools have been failing on his watch. We have six city schools, and five of them got a D or worse on the last state report card. The one that didn’t, R.L. Young Elementary School, got a B, and they’re the only school that is majority white.
“At Talladega High School, they don’t have enough books to go around. We need to be able to shape the minds of our school students and we need to demonstrate by words and actions (our intent). He needs to be removed immediately.”
Morris closed by invoking Frederick Douglass, who said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”
The Rev. Phoebe Presson spoke next, exhorting board members, as elected representatives, to “enhance the lives of the community and improve the quality of our leadership.
“We have put a slow educational death on our system. It is a destroyer of prosperity.
“Our schools are ranked number 251 out of 379 in the state ... 84.99 percent of our students are economically disadvantaged, and yet 30 minutes away are some of the top 10 schools in the state.
“We are doing a disservice to our community and to our parents. People are taking their children to schools in other cities. We need to put the power back into our communities. Munford, Oxford, Sylacauga, Talladega County all have better schools than we do.”
She also cited problems with facilities, including “bat issues at Zora Ellis Junior High School and Graham Elementary.”
“Leadership is not fulfilling its role, especially for our children’s future,” she said. “We are asking for leadership, cultural, academic and generational leadership -- and sanitary spaces for our children to learn … We need a synchronized effort to obtain a quality education.”
Simelton also called for Ball’s removal but spoke of the situation in the larger context of events going on around the country.
“By the number of people here tonight, I can tell you’re all concerned about education,” he said. “For the last three months, we’ve all been sequestered at home, and our children have not been able to finish out the school year like they should have.
“The board members and the superintendent are all responsible for making sure that children have access to a quality public education. The NAACP has pushed that for many years. We have been opposed to vouchers and charter schools. People who look like me go to public schools.
“It starts with the parents, then the teachers and the elected board members, and it stops with the superintendent. His job is to ensure that schools have the things they need to educate our children.
“Almost all schools are failing, and look at the demographics. That one is much different. The demographics of teachers and administrators is out of balance. I’m not saying one thing or another, but when I hear or read about someone in Athens or in Mobile referring to village idiots, I just have to say I’m not satisfied.
“We should not rest for that mentality or that attitude. We cannot and will not rest. We want him to resign.
“We can no longer just sit back and look at the nation, at the murder of George Floyd. We’ve been silent too long. We can’t just stay home and help elect people who don’t care. We need to rise up, stand up, speak up and vote.
“I’ve seen the protests. By no means am I suggesting you destroy things, it does no good. We need to change things with our votes, in the city, the county and the state.
“Those concerned about coronavirus should do all they can to vote absentee and to replace officials like President Trump and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who make voting more difficult instead of easier.”
The statements from the audience during the latter half of the meeting were unanimously hostile towards Ball, with a clear consensus that his tenure with the board needed to come to an end one way or another.
At least one parent expressed concern about retaliation for speaking out.
One woman said, for instance, that, as Christians, it was imperative to accept an apology “for our sake, not for his. He’s still gotta go.”
Victor Wilson, whose wife is party to a federal lawsuit against the board and Ball along with Beavers, suggested boycotting businesses owned by the white board members, since they would not vote to fire Ball.
Sabriana Swain took a somewhat different tack, saying not only did Ball need to go, but the entirety of the board needed to go as well.
“You know what I have a problem with? I have a problem with the fact that we’ve had 12 shootings in this city,” she said. “People’s children are getting shot, and the Board of Education members are up there acting like children ... Why do we allow anyone representing us to act like that?
“We need to get rid of the entire board. I’ve met with them and I’ve been in meetings and watched them argue. We are Christians here, we have pastors here, and we all know that God is not the author of confusion. Why can’t they get along? We don’t have time to play with anybody.”
Beavers said, “If we are acting like children, it is because we are speaking on behalf of yours. Don’t assume it’s just us bickering. We (meaning herself and McGhee) stood up and fought, we don’t need an audience. When we bicker, we’re just two votes.”
McGhee said she had been a lone voice of dissent on the board for too long, prior to Beavers being elected last year.
Dr. Adia Winfrey pointed out that Ball’s contract expires in less than two weeks, but some in the audience seemed to think that was not soon enough, and others argued that the majority of board members would vote to renew it anyway.
Efforts to reach Ball for comment Tuesday night were unsuccessful.