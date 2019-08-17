TALLADEGA -- Pastors Making Positive Impact and the Talladega Parks and Recreation Department hosted the second annual back-to-school pool party for incoming freshman at Talladega College on Saturday afternoon.
According to college admissions recruiter Crystal Branch, more than 140 students had already come by to take a dip and get a hot dog by early afternoon, and more than 300 were expected throughout the day.
PMPI member the Rev. Dante Whittaker said the main purpose of the gathering was to let the entering freshmen “see what we have here and see that they have resources here in town, faith-based and otherwise.
“We are working with the Parks and Recreation Department to build relationships with the college, too,” he said. “We’re all here to help these young people be successful. Talladega’s houses of worship are always open.”
Pictured above are admissions counselor Carla Reddick, Branch, Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons, Jerry Gaither of First Baptist Church, Whittaker, Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Brian Hutton, the Rev. B.G. Springer of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Anniston, college nurse Stacey Fincher, college librarian Allen McQueen, College Director of Counseling and Americans with Disabilities Compliance Michael Brown and the Rev. Don Barnett of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Not pictured are the Rev. Shirley Curry of Macedonia Baptist Church, Robert Klotz of First Baptist Church, the Rev. Phoebe Presson of Jacobs Chapel CME, E.L Jacobs of Union Springs Baptist Church, and Jerryl Gaither, George Montgomery and Carolyn Hill of First Baptist.