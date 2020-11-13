Local organizations announce plans for Wreaths Across America event

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Several community organizations have announced their plans for the annual Wreaths Across America event
In a press release, the Broken Arrow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution said it, along with the Canoe Creek Society of the Children of the American Revolution, and Knights of Columbus Assembly 2972, will be local sponsors of Wreaths Across America at the St. Clair Memorial Gardens, Valley Hill Cemetery and Valley Hill Memorial Gardens.
The event is meant to honor fallen veterans by placing wreaths at their graves.
Wreaths are placed shortly before Christmas each year and remain there for a few weeks.
Members of the Broken Arrow Chapter are coordinating this effort in St. Clair County.
“Last year was our first year to place wreaths at St. Clair Memorial Gardens, and we were overwhelmed by the response,” the release said.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be Saturday, Dec. 19. The day of events will begin with a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the placement of wreaths at St. Clair Memorial Gardens at 21271 Highway 231 N, Pell City, where approximately 270 local veterans are laid to rest. This ceremony is open to anyone who would like to attend.
On special display this year is a ½ scale replica of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This traveling exhibit is a project of the Americanism Committee of the Exchange Club of Rome, Georgia. The exhibit will be on display free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Clair Memorial Gardens.
At 2 p.m., following an invocation and “Taps,” wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at Valley Hill Cemetery and Valley Hill Memorial Gardens off Highway 231 South near the Pell City Civic Center. All wreaths will be placed by any volunteers in attendance.
Approximately 500 wreaths will be placed at these three participating cemeteries. Through the generosity of local donors, officials are hoping to meet this goal and ensure no veteran is forgotten. Each handmade, fresh, live wreath costs $15 to sponsor and is made in the United States with Maine balsam.
Wreath sponsorship forms are available at Usrey Funeral Home, Kilgroe Funeral Home, Pell City Country Club and the Pell City Public Library.
Simply fill out the form and mail it with your check payable to Wreaths Across America at the address listed on the form.
Wreaths can also be sponsored using credit cards or pay-pal at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159804/Overview/?relatedId=0
For more information, contact Mindy Manners at mindy.manners@yahoo.com or John Bryant at japb@mindspring.com.