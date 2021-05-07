Local officials remember Jay Watson

LINCOLN — Local officials are remembering former Lincoln Mayoral and County Commission candidate Jay Watson.
Watson, 63, died earlier this week.
“He was a good contributing member of the community,” Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said Friday.
The mayor, who is Jay Watson's cousin, said he was always willing to help out not just in the city but the county as well.
He said Jay worked on Lincoln Industrial Board and was active in working on conservation efforts throughout the county. Lew said he couldn’t be sure completely just how many projects Jay had worked on over the years but there were a many.
“I know it was a good bit,” he said.
Former Talladega County Republican Party Chairwoman Gina Grant said she met Jay Watson when he first registered to run the county commission in the 2020 election.
“Jay was a sincere Republican who loved his community,” she said. “He was proud of Lincoln and its accomplishments.”
Grant said Watson was also incredibly proud of the work he had done to help communities while serving as a supervisor for the Alabama Soil and Water Conservation Committee, which he did for 35 years.
Ashley Combs, who runs the Talladega County Veterans Collaborative, said Jay was the man who helped her get the organization off the ground. She said after she came to Lincoln he walked her through the steps of turning a want to help veterans into a real organization.
“I have nothing but praise for Jay,” she said. “We have lost, definitely, a strong pillar of the community.”
Combs said Jay was really all about seeing a problem, looking at how to fix it, and then getting into the work required.
“He's done so many positive things here,” she said.
Combs and Grant also said Jay was always focused on his family, especially his grandsons.
“It didn't take knowing Jay long to know he loved his family and especially his grandchildren,” Grant said.
Jay is survived by his son, James Thomas "Trae" (Bridget) Watson, III; sisters, Deborah (Danny) Prickett and Sheri Watson; brother, Chris (Stephanie) Watson; grandchildren, Braxton, Brayden and Bryson Watson; and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, with Pastor Randy Howell officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home.