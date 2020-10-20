Local nurse one of 50 nationwide winners of Essential Heroes award

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- During the rough year of 2020, one of the few positive developments is a renewed sense of appreciation for previously unsung heroes, including those on the front lines of the health care professions.
Sherry Lawson Ragland has been a nurse in Talladega County for 40 years and is currently working as an LPN at the Brookwood Baptist Health Primary Care Center in Lincoln.
Earlier this year, she was one of 50 people nationwide selected for Essence Magazine’s Essential Heroes of 2020 Amazing Grace Award, presented during the Virtual Essence Music Festival.
“My daughter saw it on the internet,” Ragland said. Her daughter nominated her, and readers nationwide were asked to select 50 award winners. Ragland was one of them.
“I was very surprised,” she said. “They’ve got doctors and all sorts of other people on there. I was really shocked that I got picked. Not that I don’t deserve it, but I was very surprised,” she laughed.
Due to obvious health concerns, the award ceremony was held virtually, and the award was sent to her in the mail. “They sent me a beautiful glass award, and the video presentation was live streamed,” she said.
Ragland worked at Talladega OB/GYN for 28 years, until it closed, then moved to her current position in Lincoln, where she works with two doctors and a nurse practitioner.
“We care for people of all ages,” she said. “We stay pretty busy all day long, mostly with medical problems, but some injuries, too. The only thing that has really changed for us (during the pandemic) is that we’re doing a lot more telemedicine now. We do our own testing three days per week, and we rotate among the nurses,” she said.
The award, she added, “feels wonderful. And my daughter was so happy, too, she said ‘Mama, you deserve this.’ But I love what I do. I wouldn’t have been doing it for 40 years if I didn’t, and I don’t have any plans to retire anytime soon, either.”