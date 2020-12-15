Local motorcycle clubs come together to help children over the holidays

A group of local bikers got together last week to help out foster children in Talladaga, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties to get them what they need most for Christmas this year. According to organizer Pattie McLain (along with August Stewart, Scott Vick and Shakira Jackson), drop boxes were set up in each county, including one at August Barbecue in Sylacauga. In Talladega, the need was greatest for diapers and wipes, and the participants in the ride “For the Love of Our Children '' were able to deliver a trailer full Dec. 5.
The group consisted of members of motorcycle clubs, riders clubs and non-club members, McLain said.