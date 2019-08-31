TALLADEGA -- The Mighty Men of Valor, a mentoring organization established earlier this year, will make its public debut Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at The Ritz Theatre in Talladega.
The event is free and open to the public.
The group was established in March by Talladega Insurance owner Boyd McGehee; retired Talladega Building Inspector Jerry Taylor; Taylor’s son, Josh; Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams; juvenile probation officer Cedrick Wilson; John Hendrix; and Tristen Booker; according to McGehee.
“We didn’t want to show up in public until we were organized and had a real plan,” he said. “We’ve had organizations come and go, either one church or national organizations come in and try to accomplish the same things we’re trying to accomplish, and most of them are gone now.”
Taylor explained that the mission of the group is to “teach men the principles of God’s word concerning manhood: how to be a Godly man, Godly husband and Godly father. The expected outcome is to change the atmosphere in the city of Talladega and surrounding cities.”
“When I look back on my childhood, how I was raised, some of it wasn’t right. My daddy ruled with an iron hand, looking back. I want to be able to help other young men to do things the way God said.
“We hope that we can sow some seeds of love and change the atmosphere. If you sow good seed on good ground during the right season, you should see a good harvest.”
Said McGehee, “We wanted to find people who were passionate about wanting to help. We started meeting three or four months ago. We went up to Cheaha and started planning our approach to working with the youth of this city and county.
“We decided to target the 10 most influential students at Talladega High School. We designed a logo, set up a Facebook page and made up dog tags with the five values we want to emphasize on them: love, respect, loyalty, consistency and commitment.”
After identifying the students they wanted to approach, McGehee said group members pulled them out of class and took them all to a conference room.
“We asked them to embrace the organization and the five values, and they were all excited to be part of it,” he said. “We’re basically asking them to do the right thing when no one is watching. We took them on a field trip, and, hopefully, sowed some seeds.”
One of the concerns that came up was the perception that there is nothing for young people to do in Talladega.
“We’re going to be looking at organizing basketball tournaments, fundraisers and finding new places to go,” McGehee said. “And we want them to learn how to be leaders and arm them with the tools they need to navigate the future.”
The large group will eventually be broken up into smaller groups with more specific focuses, but right now, the focus is on the upcoming event at The Ritz.
After that, according to Taylor, there are plans for a barbecue in Veterans Park and other events coming up in the next few months.
“We want to have the youth up on stage Tuesday night, to be a part of something good,” McGehee said. “We’ve all seen the out of town groups come and go, but we’re all local guys and we’re not going anywhere.”