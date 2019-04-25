LINCOLN -- Jamario Howard was a two-time state wrestling champion for Lincoln High School before graduating in 2015, but in the past week or so, a seemingly simple act of kindness has made him and two of his friends known around the world.
In a Facebook post last week, Howard said he, JaMychol Baker and Tae Knight (also LHS 2015) had gone to dinner at Brad’s in Oxford.
While they were waiting on their food, “I noticed an elderly woman sitting alone,” Howard said. “My exact thought was, ‘Dang, I’d hate to have to eat alone.’
“So after thinking about it a minute, I walked over to her and asked if I could sit with her. She said yes, and we talked for a minute, and after a while of talking she told me she lost her husband, and that tomorrow would have been their 60th anniversary. I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do.
“The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through.
“This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people. Everyone has a story, so do not judge. And people, I can’t stress this enough. Go see your mom and your grandparents. They miss you.”
Eleanor talked about her grandchildren, her volunteer work and her late husband. The young men listened, joked and talked about sports and about their own families.
Howard posted a photo of himself and his friends sitting with Eleanor with the above quotes as they were leaving the restaurant.
“I was emotional, but it was a good kind of emotional,” he said.
“We were going to a clothes place about 5 miles down the road, and I heard my phone going off, but I didn’t really pay any attention to it,” Howard said. “By the end of the day, I had more than 100 likes, and I thought, ‘OK.’ But the next day, I had a whole bunch more likes, and I knew something was happening.”
By Thursday evening, a week later, Howard’s original Facebook post has been liked 222,000 times, shared 60,000 times and drawn 21,000 comments. Each of those shares has also drawn comments, likes and shares as well.
By early this week, the story was spreading beyond Facebook and other social media. It has now been featured on the Today Show, CNN, the BBC and numerous television networks. His story has been featured in programs featuring everyone from local sportscaster Rick Karle to nationally syndicated radio host John Tesh. It has been translated into Spanish and picked up by a Puerto Rican news website.
“I definitely didn’t expect it to do anything like this,” he said. “That’s not what I posted it for. I just put it up to show people that ... kind people with good hearts are still out there, that it’s easy to be kind to people you don’t know. It became way, way more than I expected.
“People literally all over the world are hearing this story. I’ve been contacted by people in London, in Puerto Rico and even somebody in Zimbabwe. Somebody from national CBS called the other night and wanted to fly somebody down here. It’s just crazy.”
He and Eleanor have spoken since the night of the picture, “and she likes that the story is spreading in a positive way. She doesn’t do a lot of media, but she’s a Godly woman, and she wants to keep the story going in the right way, not tarnished at all. It’s just a message of be kind, be positive.”