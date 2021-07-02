Local leaders offer firework safety tips

Celebrating America’s Independence Day and fireworks are synonymous at this point, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t have to be extremely careful when shooting pyrotechnics on your own.
According to the U.S. Customer Product Safety Commission, “an average of 180 people go to the emergency room every year with fireworks related injuries in the month around the July 4 holiday.” That figure is quoted in a press release from Ascension Health Systems, which operates St. Vincent’s St. Clair.
In the same release, Director of Emergency Medicine at St. Vincent’s St. Clair Dr. Bryan Balentine said, “It’s important to be proactive about fireworks safety. We see the most burn injuries during the summer months, when fireworks are being used for holidays like the Fourth of July. Using common sense and taking safety precautions can help prevent tragedy on what should be a fun day for the entire family.”
Talladega fire Chief Danny Warwick agreed.
“Everyone is filled with an infusion of hope as we embark on celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, and safety remains a priority, with emphasis on wearing face masks and practicing social distancing,” Warwick said.
Warwick provided a list of common sense safety precautions that should be observed around fireworks. “Beware of children and bystanders,” he said. “Sparklers are not ‘kid-friendly’ fireworks — adult supervision is required.”
“Have supplies, such as a hose or bucket of water, ready in case of an emergency,” he added. “Be aware of your surroundings, wear protective eyewear and do not light fireworks indoors or in a container. Do not shoot fireworks at other people, light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting. Do not re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks, discard them immediately.”
The St. Vincent’s release covers many of the same issues, adding “only use legal fireworks approved for consumer use, and enjoy a commercial show if possible.”
There are public displays scheduled for Friday night in Sylacauga and Lincoln and Sunday night in Talladega and Pell City.
If you are injured, “the emergency room is still the safest place to receive care for serious fireworks related injuries and burns, with precautions in place for your safety, according to St. Vincent’s. “If you or a loved one experiences firework related injuries or burns, call 911 and go to the nearest emergency room.”