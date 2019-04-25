Local Judson College alumnae honored during reunion weekend

During the recent annual reunion weekend known as “J-Day” at Judson College in Marion, Alabama, the East Central Alabama Chapter of the Judson College Alumnae Association was named Outstanding Alumnae Chapter of the Year, according to a press release.
The East Central Alabama Chapter consists of Judson College alumnae from Calhoun, Clay, Coosa, St. Clair, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties.
Judson College is an accredited four-year Alabama Baptist college for women that offers bachelor degrees in nursing, social work, education, criminal justice, biology, chemistry, psychology, religious studies, music, equine science, art and many other fields.
For more information about the college, its degree programs, scholarships, application materials, scheduling a visit or attending Preview Day on May 11, visit the college’s website atwww.judson.edu or call the college at 800-447-9472.