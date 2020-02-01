3 local girls teams will host area basketball tournaments

TALLADEGA -- The journey through the postseason begins this week for area basketball squads.
The Daily Home’s coverage area has three girls teams that will host their respective area tournaments, which will be played Feb.3-8.
The top two teams from each area will advance to the sub-regional round, which will be Feb.10-11.
Here is a breakdown of upcoming area tournament brackets:
Class 1A
Talladega County Central will host the Area 9 Tournament. The tournament will open up with Alabama School for the Deaf vs. Victory Christian on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The winner will take on top seed TC Central on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Fighting Tigers went undefeated in area play in the regular season.
Ragland will take on Winterboro on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The championship game will be played on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Fayetteville will travel to Reeltown to compete in the Area 8 Tournament. The Lady Wolves will open the tournament against top-seeded Reeltown on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville finished the regular season winless in area play. Monday’s winner will face the winner of Coosa Central/Thorsby in the championship game Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Class 3A
B.B. Comer will travel to Dadeville to compete in the Area 7 Tournament. The Lady Tigers will play Randolph County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. B.B. Comer swept the season series 39-30 and 47-23.
The winner of that game will take on Dadeville or Beulah in the championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Childersburg will host the Area 8 Tournament. The Lady Tigers finished the season undefeated in the area.
Oak Grove and Indian Springs will open the tournament Monday at 5 p.m. The winner will take on Childersburg in the semifinals Tuesday at 5 p.m. Leeds and Montevallo will play in the other semifinal Tuesday at 6:30.
The championship game will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Also in 4A, Talladega and Lincoln will try to advance in the Area 9 Tournament at Anniston.
Talladega will take on Lincoln in the semifinals Monday at 5 p.m. The Lady Tigers defeated Lincoln 59-37 and 63-32 in the regular season.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of Anniston vs. Cleburne County in the championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Sylacauga will host the 5A, Area 7 Tournament.
Central Clay County will take on Munford on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Munford and Central Clay County split the season series. Munford won 44-38 in December, and Central Clay County defeated Munford 68-35 on Jan.10.
The winner of that game will take on Sylacauga in the championship game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Class 6A
Pell City will travel to Clay-Chalkville for the 6A, Area 12 Tournament. The Lady Panthers will meet Pinson Valley in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Pell City swept the home-and-home series in the regular season, 66-36 and 51-35.
The winner will meet top-seeded Clay-Chalkville in the title game Thursday at 5:30 p.m.