Local family opens pumpkin patch in Lincoln

Last weekend, Hilary and Victor Turner opened Turner Family Farm, a 142-acre farm property that features a 25-acre pumpkin patch, hayrides, mazes, food vendors, a petting zoo and many more activities for families and children. 

A Lincoln family is sharing something new with the community this fall, their farm. 

