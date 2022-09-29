Local family opens pumpkin patch in Lincoln

A Lincoln family is sharing something new with the community this fall, their farm.
Last weekend, Hilary and Victor Turner opened Turner Family Farm, a 142-acre farm property that features a 25-acre pumpkin patch, hayrides, mazes, food vendors, a petting zoo and many more activities for families and children.
Victor said he and his wife wanted to make the farm a place they would want to take their own family.
“Hilary and I have two young daughters,” he said, “and the things we liked doing are what we wanted to share here.”
The Turners kicked off their new attraction this past Saturday with a crowd of around 500 people. The grand opening even had live music provided by local singer Berritt Haynes.
Victor said they were happy with the response they’ve gotten so far.
“The public's response to this last weekend has just been overwhelming,” he said. “This Saturday we were just so satisfied.”
The farm plans to continue expanding its activities as well. Victor said this weekend they plan to start a haunted hayride for people to enjoy.
Hilary said they also intended to have Haynes and other live music events come to the farm regularly. She hinted that there may even be a few surprise guests on the way.
The Turners are both from the area with Victor hailing from Munford and Hilary from Talladega. They currently reside in Pell City and own Advantage Plus Roofing in Talladega.
Victor said his grandfather was a farmer and lessons he learned early on have helped with developing Turner Family Farm. Though he admits it's been a lot of work.
“I had forgotten how much it takes to keep up a lot of property,” he said.
Victor said he and Hilary bought the property that is not Turner Family Farm in January, with the intention of turning a portion of it into a Christmas village as well as a pumpkin patch. He said the idea is to have a bit of the north pole in Lincoln with shops and other attractions.
Victor said the couple were inspired after visiting a similar place in Texas and had been looking for a place to make their own dream come true.
Hilary said the plan is to try to have the Christmas part of the farm open by Christmas of 2023. She said ultimately she and victor just want the farm to be a place for families to come and be together to make memories. Victor said the farm is also a way for their own family to come together and work on something together.
“We were looking for something we can do as a family and that is what this is,” he said.
Victor said ultimately the Turner Family Farms is meant to be a place where other families can have that same togetherness.
“We are just going to continue to improve,” he said. “Our goal is for families to make everlasting memories here.”
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.