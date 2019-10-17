SYLACAUGA -- The Talladega County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. partnered with the Sylacauga area of Habitat for Humanity and Sylacagua Serves on Sept. 21 in its effort to build a home for a local resident, according to a press release.
The house is on Alexander Circle in Sylacauga. Twelve members of TCAC volunteered from 8 a.m. until noon painting the outer base wall of the house.
Chapter members also provided lunch from Chick-fil-A for the Habitat crew builders.
Amongst the volunteers were TCAC President Dr. Christy Shepard, Vice President Courtnie Anderson, Program Planning & Development Chair Lecia Whiteside, Yvonne Glenn, Juliette Smith, Cleo Farr, Norda Threatt, Eboni Curry, Brandi Dixon, DeAngela Merrit, DeAndria Lawrence and Crystal Ashley.
The chapter was recently informed that as of Oct. 9, the walls of the house were up, the front porch was nearing completion and the roof was ready to be installed.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve homes in an effort to build strong and stable communities.
Sylacauga Serves is an outreach organization aimed at raising awareness of service opportunities in the community. The sorority’s service with Habitat for Humanity contributed to Sylacauga Serves’ 200 Campaign, which is the organization’s goal to raise awareness of 200 service opportunities to the community.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. established a partnership with Habitat for Humanity in 1992.