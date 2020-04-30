Local case puts spotlight on dangers of shaking a baby (with photos)

EDITORS NOTE: Although Jacqueline Hayes has been charged with aggravated child abuse in connection with the events in this story, The Daily Home does not mean to express any opinion regarding her guilt or innocence. This will be up to a judge and jury.
Also, Dr. Dela Cruz is a certified pediatrician and qualified to discuss abusive head trauma, but she was not involved in Randall’s treatment.
LINCOLN -- On the evening of Feb. 25, Kayleena Bowen got one of the most horrifying phone calls imaginable while at work.
Her 5-month-old son, Randall Hedrick, was being rushed to the hospital, “not breathing, lifeless,” she said.
Her son had been staying with Jacqueline Hayes, a relative of her ex-husband’s in Lincoln four days per week for the last month or so.
Bowen said she met the ambulance at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
“They thought he was septic at first,” she said. “He was seizing, he was hypothermic, he wouldn’t wake up. They were finally able to get him warmed up and stable enough to take him to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.”
She followed the ambulance, and a little after 11 p.m., five hours after the initial call, she was able to hold her son again. She saw bruising and blood on his left ear.
He was still having seizures and was taken for a “head to toe CT scan.”
Anniston police and the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources had been notified before Randall went to Birmingham, on the suspicion “that someone may have hurt him,” Bowen said. “He was so precious, I couldn’t imagine anyone ever hurting him.”
The scans revealed retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes and a subdural hematoma, or bleeding into the brain. Both of those injuries are consistent with a baby that has been shaken.
“I was just trying to wrap my mind around it,” Bowen said. “I asked the injury specialist at Children’s if it could have been an accident. He said only if Randall had been involved in a roll-over car accident.”
The tests showed two different sets of injuries, one 6 to 8 weeks old, the other from no longer than two days ago. “That’s when I knew who did it,” Bowen said.
“The first time it happened, I didn’t know, but looking back, I know exactly when it was,” Bowen said. “I got a text that he was being fussy, and she was feeling frustrated and worn out.
“That night, Randall slept through the night for the first time ever, but he soiled his diaper, which usually wakes him up. At the time, I thought it was a milestone. Now, I know that was the day he was shaken the first time.”
Abusive head trauma
Dr. Edith Dela Cruz is a board certified pediatrician with the Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care Network.
Dela Cruz explained that abusive head trauma usually involves a child under the age of 2 years, when the neck muscles are still fairly undeveloped. It may be present in as many as three out of 10,000 babies.
The symptoms are usually non-specific and can involve anything from unusual fussiness and irritability, lethargy, vomiting, dilated pupils, difficulty breathing, seizures and a bulging fontanelle (the part of a baby’s skull that has not completely fused).
Only a thorough physical exam, usually including an MRI or CT scan, can doctors rule out other reasons for the symptoms.
The injuries associated with abusive head trauma come from the sudden acceleration and deceleration of the brain within the skull. It only takes a few seconds for serious injuries to result.
“Imagine something like Jello in a closed space,” Dela Cruz said. “You have the delicate tissues in the brain and your blood vessels running all through it. The shaking tears at those blood vessels and causes bleeding into the brain.
“The natural tendency of the body is to try and heal itself, which involves increased blood flow and swelling. You can bruise your arm, and it will swell outward. But when the brain swells, it is in an enclosed space, and there is nowhere for it to go. That can compress some of the vital structures within the brain.”
Injuries to the eyes are also very common, she said.
The investigation
Hayes, the woman responsible for caring for Randall at the time, has been charged with the aggravated abuse of a child under the age of 6, but in the immediate aftermath of the medical findings, Bowen said she herself was considered a suspect.
Detective Jacob Ford of the Anniston Police Department had already taken initial statements.
The day after the newest injuries, Bowen said she was questioned by police for about four hours.
“I didn’t know his condition, I couldn’t take it anymore, so I asked for a lawyer,” she said.
Despite that, she said, Ford “helped a lot,” and she did not hold anything against the investigators who were doing their jobs.
“On the Monday after it happened, I called Detective Ford and apologized. My brain was frazzled, and he understood,” Bowen said.
Six days after the incident, Bowen was cleared, she said, but DHR had taken custody of Randall while she was still a suspect. Her ex-husband, Randall’s father, sued for emergency custody and won, even though she said he had not seen his son for two months before the injury.
Her parents drove down from North Carolina and, in a hearing March 4, were awarded custody, with Bowen having supervised visitation rights.
When she spoke with The Daily Home last week, Bowen said she was hoping for her custody to be restored in the near future. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that court date has been reset for May 13.
Anniston police wrapped up their investigation March 6 and turned the case file over to the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office. A felony warrant was issued for the caregiver in April, and she was arrested shortly afterward.
Long-term effects
According to Dela Cruz, between a quarter and a third of children with abusive head trauma will die as a result of their injuries. Another third will suffer long-term effects even if they survive the initial injury.
Long-term effects can include learning disabilities, seizures, speech impediments and hydrocephalus, an accumulation of water around the brain that will require surgery.
Other long term effects include cerebral palsy, abnormal gait and vision problems, including blindness. Although most AHT survivors are too young to remember, Dela Cruz said some older children may develop a form of post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychological issues in addition to physical problems.
“Children who were abused can be aggressive or unable to trust, or can be hyperactive,” the doctor said. “Some will become bullies and then delinquents when they get older.
“They say it takes a village, and it is important for other family members and neighbors to watch for signs of abuse, and for parents and caregivers to know that they can get help if they need it.
“If you see a lot of unexplained bruises or if a child doesn’t cry when it’s hurt or doesn’t show any kind of emotional response, that’s a red flag.”
The last third of AHT patients recover and are able to grow up more or less normally, assuming the abuse doesn’t continue.
Road to recovery
Bowen said she believes Randall is on the road to recovery. As of late last week, he was still taking anti-seizure medications but otherwise is “a happy 7-month-old baby boy. He smiles and giggles and is acting like his old self again.”