Local broadcast company marks milestone

Community leaders from Sylacauga and south Talladega County gathered last week to help owner Lee Perryman celebrate the 75th anniversary of Radio of Alabama and its flagship station, WYEA.
Perryman said the station was first licensed to a group of returning World War II veterans from Sylacauga in late 1947, as AM station WMLS; the signal went live for the first time in early 1948. The original studio is about a block away from the modern location.
“They built on their commitment and our first values, which is service to the community,” Perryman said.
By 1953, one of the veterans, Curtis O. Liles Jr., had bought out his partners, and acquired an FM station in 1955; he and his wife ran the station until their retirement in 1980.
Incidentally, this was around the time that Perryman himself first started to work at the station, on a dare. He made $1.12 per hour, he said.
Over the years, the company continued to grow and change. Perryman said Radio Alabama currently consists of 11 stations serving communities in seven counties. Towns that are still served by local radio stations have done better economically through the years, he said.
The highlight of the evening, however, the playing of a time capsule reel documenting the station’s first 30 years, including a Pre-Gomer Pyle vintage joke from Jim Nabors, a shoutout from American Top 40 Host Casey Kasem and the naming ceremony for the J. Craig Smith Community Center, as well as on-air personality Gertrude Tyson introducing the members of the Sylacauga Exchange Club, including the young Margaret Morton.