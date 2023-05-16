 Skip to main content
SYLACAUGA

Local broadcast company marks milestone

A celebration was held recently to mark a temporal milestone in the life of a community-oriented broadcasting company.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

Community leaders from Sylacauga and south Talladega County gathered last week to help owner Lee Perryman celebrate the 75th anniversary of Radio of Alabama and its flagship station, WYEA.

Perryman said the station was first licensed to a group of returning World War II veterans from Sylacauga in late 1947, as AM station WMLS; the signal went live for the first time in early 1948. The original studio is about a block away from the modern location.