Local biz among charter companies planning to rally for federal help in D.C. on Wednesday

PELL CITY -- Busses from local charter company Camelot Charters will be making a trip to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to rally for federal funding.
Cortez O’Neal, who owns Camelot Charters, said almost 1,000 buses will flood the nation’s capital to call attention to the bussing industry.
O’Neal said the industry has not received much federal funding during the pandemic despite the crisis putting a complete halt on operations.
“We’re an industry that is overlooked, but people depend on us,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal notes that usually during this time of year, he would not have a single one of his motor coaches parked at his office. This year, however, none of them have moved since March 16.
Normally, his buses are doing school or church trips, or shuttling athletes for high school or college games, he said.
O’Neal said that is often one of the most important parts of bus charter services, getting athletes where they need to go. Yet, now sports are also on hold.
Another issue is social distancing, which O’Neal said is almost impossible to do on a bus due to the close quarters. He said his busses hold 66 passengers, and it would not be feasible to separate them.
O’Neal said that before social distancing and shutdowns, his company had several trips planned to locations such as Las Vegas and New York. He said the New York trip in particular was $38,000 the company suddenly was not getting.
He said that is one of the big issues with how the pandemic is hitting his business, it simply isn’t cheap.
O’Neal said Congress did give the bussing Industry some money as part of the Payroll Protection Program, but that money didn't go very far with high costs and no business.
“When we shut down for three months, that’s a big hit,” he said.
Most of all, O’Neal said he is just worried about making it until everything returns to normal. He said he knows things will return, but he wants to be sure his business will survive to see it.
“That’s the message we are trying to get across,” he said.