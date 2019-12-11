The Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class and the Caravan Class together raised more than $6,000 for the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega.
The funds will be used to purchase Christmas presents for children in the Home’s care.
Monday, the two classes presented a check to Presbyterian Home officials. The donation was made in honor of the late James Murner, who died in November 2018. Murner was a Vietnam veteran who earned two Purple Hearts during his service to the country in the U.S. Marine Corps. The late veteran attended both of the classes, and the annual donation is something the two classes plan to continue each year.
Prior to the check presentation, Ascension Leadership Academy students sang patriotic and Christmas songs during a ceremony at the Caravan Class.
Presbyterian Home For Children Executive Director and CEO Doug Marshall expressed his gratitude to both classes for helping create wonderful Christmas memories for the children entrusted to the Home’s care.
“Just like the Christmas lights are sparkling across campus, our children’s eyes are sparkling with hope,” he said. Marshall also thanked the Murner family for sharing their father with the community and “continuing his legacy of love for children at the Home.”
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.