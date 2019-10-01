Local author Ruth Beaumont Cook will host a free book signing in honor of her newest work, “Magic in Stone: The Sylacauga Marble Story,”at 10 a.m. Friday at B.B. Comer Memorial Library.
Cook’s book celebrates Alabama’s renowned marble artistry and industry.
“Magic in Stone tells the history of the quarry and describes some of the most important sculptures created from this world-famous resource,” a press release reads.
Cook has traveled the state as an ambassador for Sylacauga and championing the works created from its marble. Additionally, Cook has served on the boards of the Writing Today conference at Birmingham-Southern College and the Alabama Writers’ Forum, according to the release.
Previous works include: “North Across the River,” and “Guests Behind the Barbed Wire.”
Cook is the author of several corporate histories and numerous feature articles for Birmingham Magazine, Alabama Heritage, and other publications.
“Magic in Stone” will be available at local or online booksellers, or directly from the publisher, NewSouth Books, www.newsouthbooks.com.
The B.B. Comer Memorial Library is at 314 N Broadway Ave., Sylacauga.
For more information, contact the library at 256-249-0961.