Talladega’s Marshall Pope announced the publication of his 10th and 11th books last week. These will be his first new titles since last summer.
“Since 2011, prolific author and poet Marshall Pope has released nine books through his own independent publishing company ‘Popes Inspirations,’” according to a press release. “This year, to add to that collection, Pope has released 2 more books (titled ‘Reborn from the Ashes’ and ‘Poetic Teardrops’), which will be a double book release under his new pen name ‘The Phoenix.’
He explained that his new alias came after losing his son in 2015 and after suffering from backlash over the years. “A film on Pope’s life was made public in 2016, which is still being re-negotiated to be released as an independent film for a later date. With the release of these two books, Pope has reinvented himself and feels reborn. He has been actively spreading inspiration with his books, commercial features, television appearances and poetry by visiting and speaking at prisons, jails, juvenile centers, hospitals, churches and nursing homes. Although he states he will continue his motivational speaking engagements whenever he is hired to speak at events, also he will be releasing books clients hire him to write.
“Through his independent publishing company, Pope will write, edit and publish any client that’s interested in writing a book or getting their manuscript published.”
For further information, contact Pope through his website: thephoenix.biz.