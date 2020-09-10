Local author holds her first book signing in appropriate setting

Thursday afternoon, a first-time author hosted her first book signing, and the venue, the Munford Library, couldn’t have been more appropriate.
Stephanie Stephens, author of the children’s book “A Dog Named Butterfinger,” has lived in Munford for the past 25 years and recently retired as a teacher at Munford Elementary.
“I taught kindergarten and first grade for 22 years,” she said. The book’s illustrator, Rachel Williams, was one of her students.
And Butterfinger is actually her dog.
“He’s right over there,” she said, pointing out a window across the street from the room where she was signing books.
“I used Butterfinger in writing workshops for years as an example, telling stories about him and how we got him. I had always wanted to write that story.”
Stpehens said her aunt found Butterfinger’s mother when she was homeless.
“We followed her into the woods and found the puppies,” Stephens explained. “My daughter was in sixth grade at the time, and she wanted a puppy. So we brought him home.”
That was nine years ago, she said.
In addition to Butterfinger, the friend “we didn’t know we needed and can’t live without,” the book is dedicated to Stephens’ grandmother and her daughter.
“My grandmother used to read to me when I was young, and that meant a lot,” she said. “In addition to dedicating it to her, the aunt in the story is named Mary, after her. It was actually my Aunt Linda who found the puppies.”
And Stephens was excited to have the opportunity to work on her first book with a former student.
“Rachel is so talented,” she said. “She had a degree in graphic design and she’s working with Golden Springs Baptist Church right now. She did all the illustrations on her iPad, but she also knows us and she was able to make it very personal.”
To order a copy of “A Dog Named Butterfinger,” you can send an email to butterfingerthedog@gmail.com. Copies are $12 each, or $15 if they need to be shipped.
Copies will also be for sale at the Christmas Market at Heritage Hall in Talladega in December.