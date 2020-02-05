Local area tournament basketball games postponed due to threat of inclement weather

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

The Class 1A, Area 9 Basketball Tournament at Talladega County Central was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather Wednesday. 

TC Central will take on Alabama School for the Deaf in a semifinal this afternoon at 1:30. Winterboro will meet Ragland in the other semifinal at 3. The championship game is set for Friday at 6.

The championship game of the 4A, Area 9 Tournament between Talladega and Anniston, which was set for Wednesday, was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. The Lady Bulldogs will host Talladega on Friday night at 6.

 

