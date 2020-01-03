Local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter installs new leadership for 2020-22

TALLADEGA -- On Saturday, Dec. 14, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Mu Tau Omega Chapter, installed their newly elected leadership for 2020-2022. 

The chapter thanks these ladies for their hard work and dedication to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and to the community. 

The 2020 Executive Board:

  • Dr. Floretta James Dortch-President

  • Dr. Katrina Swain-Vice President

  • Dr. Dolia Patterson-Secretary

  • Pamela Miller-Assistant Secretary

  • Jennifer Coleman-Financial Secretary

  • Peggy Garner-Treasurer

  • Wanda Patterson-Corresponding Secretary

  • Georgia Christian-Parliamentarian

  • Andrea Ellis-Sergeant-At-Arms

  • Wanda Jeffries-Hostess

  • Jennie Mosley-Chaplain

  • Marie Player-Historian

  • Dorothy Brice-Ivy Leaf Reporter

  • Mary McGhee-Graduate Advisor 

  • LaTanga Morris-Assistant Graduate Advisor

  • Deborah Jones-Membership Chairman

  • Jennifer Cope-Educational Advancement Foundation Coordinator

