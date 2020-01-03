Local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter installs new leadership for 2020-22

TALLADEGA -- On Saturday, Dec. 14, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Mu Tau Omega Chapter, installed their newly elected leadership for 2020-2022.
The chapter thanks these ladies for their hard work and dedication to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and to the community.
The 2020 Executive Board:
Dr. Floretta James Dortch-President
Dr. Katrina Swain-Vice President
Dr. Dolia Patterson-Secretary
Pamela Miller-Assistant Secretary
Jennifer Coleman-Financial Secretary
Peggy Garner-Treasurer
Wanda Patterson-Corresponding Secretary
Georgia Christian-Parliamentarian
Andrea Ellis-Sergeant-At-Arms
Wanda Jeffries-Hostess
Jennie Mosley-Chaplain
Marie Player-Historian
Dorothy Brice-Ivy Leaf Reporter
Mary McGhee-Graduate Advisor
LaTanga Morris-Assistant Graduate Advisor
Deborah Jones-Membership Chairman
Jennifer Cope-Educational Advancement Foundation Coordinator