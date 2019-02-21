TALLADEGA -- The Mu Tau Omega/Chi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and other leaders are sponsoring a trip to Selma to witness a historic event, a “Bridge Crossing Re-Enactment,” according to a press release.
The fight for the “vote” was from 1963 to 1964, when the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) organized and began voter registration. More than 300 people were arrested in two weeks of protests, including SNCC Chairman John Lewis.
This year represents the 54th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” On March 7, 1965, some 600 civil rights marchers headed east out of Selma on U.S. Route 80. They got only as far as the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where state and local lawmen attacked them with billy clubs and tear gas and drove them back into Selma.
Please join us in this educational experience for our young adults that will allow them to travel (walk) in the footsteps of former foot soldiers.
The trip may also include a visit to the Historic Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church for the pre-march rally prior to the bridge crossing over the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
The bus will leave Sunday morning, March 3, at 7 a.m. from Mt Canaan Baptist Church. The cost is $25.
Please respond by Feb. 28.
For more information, call Mary McGhee at 256-362-8474, Jerry Jackson at 256-315-3898 or Claire St. Preux at 256-362-8985.