Local Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter donates to breast cancer awareness

TALLADEGA -- Breast cancer awareness and prevention focuses specifically on early detection through mammograms to improve the survival rate of women diagnosed with breast cancer.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. continues to target and raise community awareness of critical health issues impacting African-American women, according to a press release.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, the sorority’s Mu Tau Omega Chapter recognized breast cancer awareness at its monthly meeting. Members dressed in pink and wore pink ribbons in support of breast cancer research.
Each member received brochures and pamphlets that will be distributed to local churches and workplaces to provide information and bring focus to breast cancer awareness.
The Mu Tau Omega Chapter donated more than $1,500 to the American Cancer Society and encourages others to donate to Susan B. Komen Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
If you would like to join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Mu Tau Omega in the fight for awareness and prevention, please contact Latanga Morris, chapter president, at aka-mto1979@earthlink.net, or Dr. Floretta James Dortch, program director, at fdortch@gmail.com.
You may also donate to the Susan B. Komen Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org as well as the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org.