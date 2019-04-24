Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, SouthEastern Region painted the city of
Mobile pink and green during the 87th SouthEastern Regional Conference. This year’s conference, entitled “Unmasking the Excellence of Perpetual Service,” was held March 6-10 at the Mobile Convention Center. The conference served as a weekend of learning, promoting sisterhood, and service to all mankind.
“Alpha Kappa Alpha members stand boldly, poised to take on the new challenge to fight breast cancer, which is the leading cancer among women,” said International President Dr. Glenda Glover.
AKA’s Breast Cancer Mobile Mammography Unit provided free mammograms to uninsured women. The sorority has committed to reach 100,000 women over the course of the next four years, with an overall mission to help reduce the factors that lead to breast cancer in African American women.
Alpha Kappa Alpha also conducted two separate service projects over the duration of the conference. The sorority has partnered with the Lions Club International for an eyeglass initiative. The initiative is designed to prevent blindness, help restore eyesight, and improve eye health and eye care for millions of people around the world. At the time of the conference, 2,452 pairs of eyeglasses had been collected.
The South Eastern Region also collects shoes for the sorority’s international service project “Soles4Souls.” The region collected 19,704 pairs of shoes. Mu Tau Omega collected 245 pairs of gently worn shoes during the conference. Dr. Floretta James Dortch, program chairman, delivered the shoes to the Soles4Souls distribution center in Wadley.