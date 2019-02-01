Due to the nationwide shutdown of the government, many federal workers were furloughed or working without pay until government was reopened last week. The Talladega County community rallied to support those workers through food banks and financial donation, according to a press release from the Talladega County Democratic Party (TCDP).
Food was received from Birmingham and the Alabama Childhood Food Solution in Sylacauga.
Monetary donations were received from The Finish Line Chapter, Talladega Federal Prison Retiree Association, the Talladega County Democratic Party, Bell Barber & Style Shop, and other individuals.
With Rev. Dante` Whittaker, TCDP; are Martha Jordan, former FCI employee; Shamarold Nelson, AFGE Local 3844 Union representative; Jerry Jackson, TCDP; and Billy Romero, warden, FCI Talladega.
The message to the federal workers is “We care,” the press release said.