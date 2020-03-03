LIVE UPDATES: Talladega County primary election results

The Daily Home is sharing updated results of Talladega Couty's primary election as they are provided by the Talladega County Probate Office.
|TALLADEGA COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1
|BOXES COUNTED
|TOTAL BOXES
|ROBERT OTHAN FORD
|339
|6
|7
|JACKIE SWINFORD
|1,182
|JAY WATSON
|967
|TALLADEGA COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5
|4
|5
|JADDY LAVELL McDANIEL
|261
|BUDDY L. MILAM
|846
|PHILLIP MORRIS
|886
|TALLADEGA COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER
|21
|28
|JOHN B. ALLEN
3,707
|CINDY PENNINGTON
6,839
|TALLADEGA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 4
|9
|13
|JOHNNIE C. CULVER
|424
|SUSAN SHAW
|918
|AMENDMENT 1
|21
|28
|YES
|3,643
|NO
|12,474
8:35 -- Talladega sent a resounding NO to lawmakers on the question of having an appointed state school board. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the state voted.
8:17 -- With 4 of 5 boxes counted, the District 5 County Commission race appears headed for a runoff between Buddy Milam and Phillip Morris.
8:12 -- With 7 of 13 boxes counted, Susan Shaw has taken a strong lead over Johnny Culver.
8:07 -- With 15 of 28 boxes counted, incumbent Commissioner Jackie Swinford has a commanding lead in the District 1 race.
8:01 -- 13 of 28 boxes have been counted, and there have been few lead changes so far.
7:57 -- Johnny Culver and Susan Shaw are locked in a tight race for the Board of Education with 5 of 13 boxes counted.
7:50 -- With 4 of 28 boxes counted, Cindy Pennington has taken a commanding lead over John Allen for the Revenue Commissioner seat.
7:45 -- If Talladega County is any indicator, Amendment 1 appears headed toward failure, with the Yes votes at 55, and No votes at 123. However, only 1 of 28 boxes has been counted so far.
7:15 p.m. -- CNN and FOX News have both projected presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the Alabama Democratic Primary.