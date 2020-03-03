featured top story

LIVE UPDATES: Talladega County primary election results

The Daily Home is sharing updated results of Talladega Couty's primary election as they are provided by the Talladega County Probate Office.

 TALLADEGA COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1  BOXES COUNTED TOTAL BOXES 
 ROBERT OTHAN FORD339 6 7
 JACKIE SWINFORD1,182  
 JAY WATSON967  
    
 TALLADEGA COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5  4 5
 JADDY LAVELL McDANIEL261  
  BUDDY L. MILAM846   
 PHILLIP MORRIS886   
    
 TALLADEGA COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER  21 28
 JOHN B. ALLEN
3,707
  
 CINDY PENNINGTON
6,839
  
    
 TALLADEGA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 4  9 13
 JOHNNIE C. CULVER424  
 SUSAN SHAW918  
    
 AMENDMENT 1  21 28
 YES3,643  
 NO12,474   
    
    
    
    

8:35 -- Talladega sent a resounding NO to lawmakers on the question of having an appointed state school board. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the state voted.

8:17 -- With 4 of 5 boxes counted, the District 5 County Commission race appears headed for a runoff between Buddy Milam and Phillip Morris.

8:12 -- With 7 of 13 boxes counted, Susan Shaw has taken a strong lead over Johnny Culver.

8:07 -- With 15 of 28 boxes counted, incumbent Commissioner Jackie Swinford has a commanding lead in the District 1 race.

8:01 -- 13 of 28 boxes have been counted, and there have been few lead changes so far.

7:57 -- Johnny Culver and Susan Shaw are locked in a tight race for the Board of Education with 5 of 13 boxes counted.

7:50 -- With 4 of 28 boxes counted, Cindy Pennington has taken a commanding lead over John Allen for the Revenue Commissioner seat.

7:45 -- If Talladega County is any indicator, Amendment 1 appears headed toward failure, with the Yes votes at 55, and No votes at 123. However, only 1 of 28 boxes has been counted so far.

7:15 p.m. -- CNN and FOX News have both projected presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the Alabama Democratic Primary.

